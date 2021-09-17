Double homicide: Sister hid as brother went on murderous rampage

Nathan Frost was jailed for life with a minimum period of imprisonment of 20 years for the murder of his father and half-brother.

In the dark of night, Grace Frost-Lawn quietly hid from her murderous half-brother, who had moments earlier slain their father and brother in a frenzied stabbing.

The killer Nathan Gordon Frost, 21, was now looking for her.

Grace, then 14, had been in the sleep-out at her family’s Hāwera, South Taranaki, address when around 2.55am on January 18 she heard her brother Regan Frost-Lawn, 15, shout “he’s got a knife”.

Regan’s warning would save Grace’s life.

Heeding her brother’s cries, she fled the sleep-out and hid nearby. From her hiding spot she phoned police.

Minutes prior, Nathan, who had consumed a bottle of whisky, was crying and causing a disturbance in his bedroom.

The alcohol, it was said in court, turned him into a “ticking time bomb” within the heart of his family.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Stephen John Frost, 55, and Regan Frost Lawn, 15, were killed in the early hours of January 18.

When their father, Stephen John Frost, 55, checked on him, Nathan attacked him with a pipe wrench, smashing him around the head until he fell to the ground unconscious.

He then pulled out a hunting knife and fatally stabbed Stephen in the neck.

During this time, Regan had seen the attack on their father and called “get off him you mongrel”.

He yelled out to Grace and then retreated to his bedroom.

But Nathan tailed Regan and proceeded to stab him many times in the back and shoulder area, puncturing the teen’s lungs and causing massive internal bleeding.

He continued with a fatal attack to Regan’s head and neck.

Nathan then turned his attention to his younger sister, grabbing the keys to the sleep-out and making his way outside.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Nathan held a deep resentment over his parents' separation when he was young, which only intensified when his mother, Lorena, died in 2016.

But she was not there.

On Friday, in the High Court at New Plymouth, Justice Rebecca Ellis said she had “no doubt that Regan saved Grace's life that night”.

Nathan was sentenced to life with a minimum period of imprisonment of 20 years for the double homicide.

It is believed to be the first dual murder in the region since 2004, when two Onaero children were killed by their mother, who then ended her own life.

During the hearing, it was heard Nathan harboured deep resentment and longstanding anger towards Stephen for separating with Lorena, Nathan’s mother.

When Stephen’s new partner, Michelle Lawn, gave birth to Regan and Grace, Nathan formed the view that they “should not have been born”, because Stephen should never have left Lorena, Justice Ellis said.

At the sentencing, Grace gave an emotional victim impact statement.

“I count myself lucky that I left my sleep-out when I did because I feel as though if I didn’t leave when I did that you would have killed me too,” she said.

“But in a heartbeat I would swap them two out for me.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The double murder took place at the family’s home on Manawapou Rd in Hāwera.

Grace said Stephen worked hard to help Nathan get his life “back on track” and to stop him from “sitting on the couch drinking your life away".

Stephen, who worked for Fonterra, helped Nathan gain experience in heavy machinery and to get his wheels, tracks and rollers licence.

“You had the potential to go far in life but what you have done makes me sick with unbearable pain and hurt.”

Grace detailed how the tragedy has affected her emotional and mental wellbeing, her schooling and relationships.

“My life will be forever changed. I have to grow up without my dad and two of my big brothers, who I looked up to as role models and loved with all my heart.”

She said the family would never forget nor forgive the pain Nathan had caused.

But Grace also said she still loved Nathan and wanted the best for him.

“Whatever that may look like in the future.”

Stephen’s sister Alison Turner said the family had spent eight months asking themselves “why”.

She questioned if Nathan’s motive was to hurt the family following the pain and loss he had experienced growing up.

Alison wondered if things would have been different had he received the help he needed to address his parents’ separation and his mother’s death.

She told Nathan she no longer hated him for the pain he had caused, and instead felt sorry for him.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Police were alerted to the stabbings moments after they took place.

“You are a pitiful, self-centred nobody. A stronger person would have acknowledged they needed help.

“You chose not to. You acknowledged nothing, instead you took two lives.”

Jaydan Frost said as a child his younger brother Nathan had a “caring soul”.

But as he got older that changed.

“You became a different person. Someone I didn’t really know any more. Selfish in the extreme, only ever thinking about yourself.”

Jaydan said his little brother “Regs”, who was a student at Hāwera High School, wanted to join the army, and Stephen “the old man” was passionate about his work.

There, Stephen was fondly known as “Frosty the slow man” because “a co-worker would be running circles around him in a small loader, loading trucks and topping up the crusher hopper”.

JANE MATTHEWS/Stuff In the days after Regan and Stephen were found dead at their home, flowers were placed at the scene.

“I’m starting to find it hard to live a life without my old man around,” Jaydan said.

Michelle Lawn said she would never speak Nathan’s name again.

He had taken the lives of her only son and partner of 14 years, Stephen, with whom she had separated with but enjoyed a co-parenting relationship.

“This was done purposely, violently, and cruelly with injuries that are indescribable.

“If not for her instincts to run, I am sure without a doubt you would have also taken the life of your 14-year-old sister, Grace.”

Michelle said she was left only with ashes, headstones and what-ifs.

“You have taken the future of my son away.

“I will never see him grow into a man, have a life, get married or become a father. You have stolen this from us.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Justice Rebecca Ellis sentenced Frost to life imprisonment.

Crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich described the killings as “particularly cruel, brutal and callous”.

Nathan’s actions may be seen as opportunistic, but there had been significant planning and forethought involved, Marinovich said.

He had taken the wrench from the shed into his bedroom and had purchased the hunting knife.

He had also sought out Grace, Marinovich said.

But defence lawyer Paul Keegan said it was important not to speculate beyond what his client had been charged with.

While the murders were pre-conceived, they were impulsively enacted in circumstances where Nathan was distressed, emotionally impaired and heavily intoxicated.

Nathan, who admitted his actions were “disgusting” and described himself as a “monster”, was “a young emotionally-damaged man with rehabilitative prospects,” Keegan said.

Justice Ellis said although the psychiatrists found Nathan to be sane at the time of the murders, it was clear he had mental health problems, largely triggered by his mother’s death.

It was hoped a mental health diagnoses would reveal itself over time, if he properly engaged in treatment, she said.

“For my part, I suspect that you have been reluctant to engage because you are deliberately avoiding having to confront or fully process the awfulness of what it is you have done.

“I also suspect that this is why, as the PAC report writer notes, you struggle to display remorse, guilt or empathy about the murders.”