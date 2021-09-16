Sixteen vehicles impounded over two weeks under Level 4 in Hastings

The 16 vehicles impounded over two weeks in Hastings.

Sixteen vehicles involved in burnouts and anti-social driving over two-weeks under alert level 4 in Hastings have been impounded.

Eastern District Police acting road policing manager senior sergeant Mark Clayton said police in the district, which covers Hastings, Napier and Gisborne, usually impounded about 25 vehicles a month, and in the first six months this year 133 vehicles were disposed of.

“We have been working with local councils to identify problem areas and cameras have been installed at a number of sites. Once we have identified offending vehicles, we can impound them,” Clayton said.

An increasing number of members of the public were reporting anti-social driving, and anyone making reports would remain anonymous.

Hastings District Council security manager Clint Adamson said the council had established an extensive network of CCTV cameras around the Hastings district.

“While we can’t have cameras everywhere, our camera operators have been able to regularly capture images of anti-social driving behaviour and pass these on to police for follow up which has contributed to a number of vehicle impounds,” Adamson said.