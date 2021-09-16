Auckland terror attack: Review launched into actions of police, Corrections and SIS

Shopper Tim says he saw two people who had been stabbed lying injured on the supermarket floor after a terror attack in West Auckland.

A review is being launched into the actions of the police, Corrections and the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (SIS) leading up to the terrorist attack at a West Auckland Countdown on September 3.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), the Office of the Inspectorate at the Department of Corrections, and the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security have agreed to conduct a coordinated review, which is intended to be completed and reported on by mid-March.

On September 3, Ahamed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen entered the LynnMall Countdown, grabbed a knife, and injured eight people before he was shot and killed by covert police officers.

Since Samsudeen's release from prison for possessing Isis propaganda seven weeks earlier, he had been under constant surveillance as he was deemed a terrorist threat.

The IPCA and police are investigating the shooting of Samsudeen.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland terrorist Ahamed Aathill Mohammed Samsudeen, who injured eight people in a supermarket attack, came to New Zealand seeking refugee status in 2011.

However, a review would also be conducted into the events leading up to his death, and whether the agencies’ actions were appropriate and adequate, an IPCA statement, released on Thursday, said.

Specifically, the review would look at the risk assessment carried out on Samsudeen, and the strategies in place to respond to the perceived threat he posed.

The coordinated review was being undertaken as some decisions and actions may have involved inter-agency cooperation.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Eight people were injured at LynnMall Coundown on September 3.

“It is therefore appropriate that the oversight bodies should coordinate their efforts to ensure that the inter-agency or ‘collective’ decisions and actions are properly examined as a whole, rather than being considered in a fragmented way because the individual agency was only a part of the whole picture,” the statement said.

The review will look at the actions and decisions taken during Samsudeen’s recent period in custody, in particular the period leading up to his release and the seven weeks before the attack.

Decisions and actions taken before Samsudeen’s most recent time in prison will be excluded, as will immigration decisions, including those relating to his refugee status.

The justification for the shooting will also be excluded.

Once the investigations have concluded, the oversight bodies will prepare a public report. There may also be classified and independent reports.