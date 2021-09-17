Woman charged with murdering her three daughters in Timaru

The mother of three young girls found dead at a Timaru house has been charged with their murder.

Police allege Lauren Dickason killed her twin daughters Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liane, 6, at the property in Queen St, Parkside, on Thursday.

The 40-year-old was charged with their murder late on Friday and will appear in the Timaru District Court on Saturday morning.

SUPPLIED Graham and Lauren Dickason and their three children Liane, 6, and twins Maya, and Karla, 2, moved to New Zealand from South Africa in late August. On Thursday the children were found dead at a home in Timaru.

“Police would like to reassure the community that this was a tragic isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else,” Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said in a statement.

Dickason’s husband Graham Dickason returned home shortly before 10pm on Thursday and found the girls’ bodies.

He called for help, and neighbours overheard him screaming and yelling, saying: “Is this really happening?”

Emergency services were quickly on the scene, but the girls could not be saved.

Lauren Dickason was taken to the nearby Timaru Hospital for treatment, and remained there on Friday afternoon in a stable condition.

The family had recently arrived in New Zealand and had been in Timaru for just a week after moving from South Africa and leaving managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ).

The family – Graham, an orthopaedic surgeon, Lauren, a doctor, and their three girls – arrived in New Zealand in late August, a photograph online showing the girls happily clutching little kiwis and with beaming smiles as they embarked on their new life.

Speaking to Stuff on Friday from South Africa, Lauren Dickason’s parents Wendy and Malcolm Fawkes said they were “devastated” to hear of the tragedy.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Passers-by lay flowers outside the house where three young sisters were killed on Queen St, Timaru.

“The extended families are in a state of shock as we try to understand what happened. We ask for your prayers and support during this very difficult time.

“We would also request privacy as we battle to come to terms with what has happened.

“We would like to thank the staff of Timaru Hospital for their support at this difficult time ... and the New Zealand police for their attention to this matter.”

An interim order suppressing publication of the names was briefly put in place by Coroner Marcus Elliott to allow police to contact relatives, but was lifted on Friday evening.

YASHAS SRINIVASA/Stuff Police crime scene investigators get ready to enter the Timaru property where three children were found dead.

Anderson earlier said police were speaking with people from the Queen St home and no-one else was wanted in connection with the incident.

The property involved is believed to be used as housing for staff at the hospital, which is about 200 metres away.

The children’s bodies were removed from the scene late on Friday afternoon.Flowers were left in tribute nearby, along with a soft toy. Police spent the day examining the home and would return on Saturday.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF District Commander: Superintendent John Price, Detective Inspector Scott Anderson and Aoraki District Commander Dave Gaskin held a media conference on the deaths of three children in Timaru.

Canterbury’s top police officer, district commander Superintendent John Price, said the family’s relatives were overseas, and they only had a small network of friends in New Zealand.

Area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said it was “another incredibly sad event for the people of Timaru”, especially coming so soon after a fatal crash that killed five teenagers.

Lauren Dickason posted online earlier in September about the family’s move to New Zealand, from Pretoria in South Africa.

She asked advice on their move such as suggestions for schools for their children, and furniture stores in Timaru. She also said her eldest daughter had had very limited schooling over the past year, with numerous Covid-19 lockdowns in South Africa.

According to their social media profiles, both parents worked at Pretoria East Hospital before coming to New Zealand.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Forensics officers were brought in to examine the property.

The couple had recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. In a social media post, Lauren Dickason thanked her husband saying: “What an adventure. We have truly created a beautiful family and had many good times together.”

Neighbours Karen and Brad Cowper said they called police just after 10pm on Thursday when they heard a man screaming and crying.

“We asked him if he was OK. He did not respond to us and was screaming and crying hysterically,” Karen Cowper told Stuff.

She said they heard the man saying, “Is this really happening?”

It is unclear where the man had been before he returned home.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Timaru residents Rob and Jade Whaley heard noises coming from a neighbouring property last night where police are investigating a triple homicide.

Other neighbours, Rob and Jade Whaley, heard sobbing and somebody banging a door 15 minutes before the police arrived at the property, which they said was rented to staff working for the South Canterbury District Health Board.

“The first noise we heard was somebody sobbing, and then we heard a loud thud like someone just slammed a door,” Jade Whaley said.

“We could see someone through our fence wandering behind the house and wailing.”

The Whaleys said a person who lives in one of the neighbouring units came to check on the noises. They found the person sobbing and called the police.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Police forensics officers scouring a lawn near a Queen St house where three children were found dead.

“The neighbour was trying to calm the person down at the back of the unit.”

Later in the night the Whaleys are sure they saw a woman being helped into an ambulance.

They said they did not know the people who lived there. The units were used to house staff working at the hospital and the tenants “cycled through the units”.

“The residents work at the hospital ... so they change quite a bit at the units, I think they were reasonably new.”

According to the Homicide Report, a Stuff data investigation examining why people kill, on average nine children, aged 14 and younger, are the victims of homicide in New Zealand each year.

Before this week, two children were confirmed to have been killed so far this year.

Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen said he did not know details of the incident but said it was hard on the community, coming just a month after five teenagers were killed in a car crash in Washdyke.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Rob and Jade Whaley, who live next door, say they heard “sobbing and banging” coming from the Queen St home.

“It’s tough for the community. It's time to keep talking to each other and be compassionate. A lot of families will be affected by this.

“We need to come together as a community and support them.”

A resident, who lives just down the road from the scene, said she did not hear anything overnight, and only noticed something had happened when she went out to the footpath to retrieve her newspaper.

The woman said the street was normally “very quiet” and the events that had unfolded felt “very strange”.

YASHAS SRINIVASA/Stuff The property is believed to be used as housing for staff at the hospital.

The incident happened in a row of flats. Not all of them were occupied, the woman said.

“They’re all new, and it gets very dark along there.”

A healthcare worker who lives a few houses along from the property said her son had told her about the incident.

“It's quite horrible really, and it's just down the road ... Queen St is usually a really quiet place.”

The health board has been approached for comment.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A police officer stands guard at the property on Queen St on Friday.

CORRECTION: Police initially said the children were aged 3 and 7. They have since said this was incorrect and apologised for the error.