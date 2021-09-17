Manurewa homicide: Man on murder charge after teenage girl found dead in Auckland

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police are working to identify the woman found dead in Manurewa.

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a teenager in south Auckland.

The labourer, from Papatoetoe, appeared at Manukau District Court on Friday.

His lawyer Ron Mansfield QC said police were yet to wrap up their investigation and asked for interim name suppression for his client.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The body of a 16-year-old girl was found in Manurewa last weekend.

Judge Alan Goodwin granted the man interim name suppression but only until his appearance in the High Court next month. He was remanded in custody.

READ MORE:

* Manurewa homicide victim was a 16-year-old girl, police say

* Manurewa death: Homicide investigation launched after woman's body found

* Manurewa death: Identity of body still a mystery, police appeal for anyone missing a family member to come forward



Judge Goodwin also suppressed the name of the victim until that time.

Earlier, detective senior sergeant Mike Hayward said the teenager was “extremely loved” by her family and friends, and they were devastated by what had happened.

“Their welfare is a priority for police, and we are working to support them during this difficult time along with victim support,” Hayward said.

Initially, police did not know the identity of the girl and officers appealed for anyone missing a family member to come forward.

“We also want to acknowledge this incident was extremely upsetting to the Manurewa and wider Counties Manukau community.

“While the arrest today does not change the outcome, we hope it offers some degree of reassurance to the community.”

Hayward said police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and would not be commenting further as the matter was before the courts.