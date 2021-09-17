Alcoholic twice reverses over 7-year-old boy while more than four times drink-drive limit

Conrad Quentin Edwards was more than four times the limit when he twice ran over a child in a driveway. (File photo)

A man who ran over a child twice while more than four times the drink-drive limit will be on home detention despite Corrections and a judge having concerns about his ability to comply.

Judge Bruce Northwood​ said in the Palmerston North District Court on Friday he knew he was taking a risk when sentencing Conrad Quentin Edwards​ to five months’ home detention.

People on home detention usually have to abstain from alcohol and drugs.

Edwards, 56, of Feilding, is an alcoholic with a long history of alcohol-fuelled offending, including using a firearm while drunk.

His latest offending, causing injury while drink-driving, took place on February 23 while he was at home.

He drove his car over a 7-year-old boy while reversing in a driveway.

Despite people at the property calling out to him, he again reversed over the boy, who suffered a broken shoulder.

He gave a reading of 1151 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

Defence lawyer Mike Ryan said Edwards was moving the car because it had been parked in the driveway, which needed to be clear for someone leaving early the next morning.

“He had had a lot to drink. That’s not unusual for him.”

Edwards was supposed to be sentenced earlier in 2021, but had issues finding a property to serve home detention at.

He will live in a cabin at the Feilding address where he will serve his five-month sentence, which is usually a no-go due to issues with GPS signals.

He would also find it difficult to abstain from alcohol, Ryan said.

The judge said Edwards’ “uncontrolled alcohol abuse” meant he may breach, but home detention kept him in a supportive environment and was a better way to handle his medical issues.

“It’s time to try a new path in your life and to try to put alcohol abuse behind you.”

While people hitting children in driveways or driving drunk were not uncommon, it was hard to find case similar to Edwards’, the judge said.

“Your driving was deeply negligent.”

It was made worse by the fact he did not heed warnings from people at the property.

“I suppose you were too intoxicated to hear them,” the judge said.

“The young person must have been terrified.”