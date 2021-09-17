Murderer and infamous 'Witness C' perjurer Roberto Conchie Harris dies in prison

Roberto Conchie Harris was convicted in 2017 of lying at the 1990 trial.

Murderer and notorious jailhouse snitch Roberto Conchie Harris, who made up evidence at David Tamihere's 1990 double murder trial, has died in prison.

Stuff understands Harris, 70, died on Friday morning at Northland Regional Corrections Facility, near Kaikohe, and there are no suspicious circumstances.

Prison director Dave Pattinson said the death was not suspicious, and it appeared he died of natural causes.

All deaths in custody are referred to the coroner and are subject to an investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate, he said.

READ MORE:

* 'Witness C' from Tamihere trial loses perjury sentence appeal

* 'Witness C' from the Tamihere trial appeals against sentence for perjury

* Arthur Taylor asks police to charge Roberto Conchie Harris, aka Witness C, for perjury



A Ministry of Justice spokesman confirmed Harris' death has been referred the coroner.

Harris was a convicted double-murderer whose identity was a secret for nearly three decades.

He gave evidence at the 1990 double murder trial of David Tamihere, who was convicted and sentenced to life.

Supplied Roberto Conchie Harris has died in prison.

At the time, Harris was imprisoned after being convicted of shooting Carol Pye, 28, and her partner Trevor Crossley, 25, following an argument over marijuana in 1983.

Years later he recanted his evidence against Tamihere, saying police had offered him $100,000 to give evidence against Tamihere. A year after that he changed his evidence again.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority found Harris' allegations of bribery had no basis.

In 2007, when Harris was paroled for a second time, he indecently assaulted a 14-year-old girl on the day of his release and was immediately recalled to prison.

Ten years later, following a private prosecution by jailhouse lawyer and serial escapee Arthur Taylor, Harris was convicted of making up evidence at Tamihere’s murder trial and sentenced to eight years and seven months in jail for perjury.

Following his 2017 conviction, Stuff and other media organisations successfully asked the court to remove suppression orders and allow Witness C to be named.

Supplied Carol Pye, who was killed by Roberto Conchie Harris in 1983.

Reaction to news of Harris’ death has been mixed.

Gisborne lawyer Adam Simperingham had kind words to say about the man he had recently represented.

“Of all the rogues that I have dealt with, Conchie was one of the most likeable,” he said.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or Signal +64273041775

Less charitable was Taylor.

“I don’t like to hear of the death of anyone.

“My heart goes out to his whānau.

“But I think the world's a better place today.”