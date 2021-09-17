Man who torched ex's house while she was inside back in prison for parole, protection order breaches

Dillan Wilson was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court for breaching parole and a protection order.

A man who lit his ex-partner’s house on fire while she and her children were inside has been sent back to prison for offending against his latest ex-partner.

Dillan Wilson​, 24, had three months added onto his three-year 11-month sentence on Thursday when he was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court for breaching parole and a protection order.

The parole breach relates to the jail term he was given in 2018 for a range of offences, including arson.

The arson took place in May 2018 when he lit a fire in the back seat of the car in a garage of a home in Lake Hayes Estate, a town near Queenstown.

The fire extensively damaged the house, which his ex-partner, her two children and nephew were inside at the time.

The arson came after he made multiple attempts to resurrect the relationship, as well as sneaking into her house and stealing medication.

He was released on parole in December 2019, but has breached multiple times since, according to a Parole Board report provided to Stuff.

He tried to contact the arson victim within 12 hours of release.

His most recent breaches involved possessing an internet-capable device.

The protection order breaches were against a different woman, who he met via Tinder.

There were multiple family harm incidents between them before she got a protection order in April 2021.

The day after she got the order, Wilson – despite telling his probation officer he was handling the breakup well – he started calling her work and tried to call her.

According to the parole report, he “bombarded her" with manipulative messages.

His ex also suspected he keyed her car and tried to fake her Snapchat profile.

He also admitted to his probation officer he had been smoking methamphetamine while on parole.

In court, Judge Lance Rowe​ said the family violence context of the breaches was serious given the arson was also family violence.

“The breach of protection order was a failure by you to respect choices by your partner, including the choice to no longer associate with you.

“It is her right to say that relationship was over.”

A psychological report found Wilson had issues with controlling his emotions, although other reports showed he was doing well in prison.

Of Ngāti Porou, he wanted to learn more about tikanga.

“It is sad the place where you have made the best progress is prison,” the judge said.

“What is important is how you translate that progress upon release.”

Wilson will next be considered for parole by the end of 2021.