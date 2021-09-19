Police respond to firearm reports in west Auckland
Police descended on the Auckland suburb of Glendene on Sunday after reports of someone presenting a firearm at another person.
Residents of Great North Rd told Stuff armed police with dogs were searching the streets while the police helicopter flew overhead.
A police spokesperson said officers were called to the area shortly before 2:30pm and cleared a number of addresses, but no firearms or offenders were located.
The armed offender squad did not attend the incident, police said.