Police respond to firearm reports in west Auckland

Police respond to an incident on Great North Rd in Glendene, Auckland.

Police descended on the Auckland suburb of Glendene on Sunday after reports of someone presenting a firearm at another person.

Residents of Great North Rd told Stuff armed police with dogs were searching the streets while the police helicopter flew overhead.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the area shortly before 2:30pm and cleared a number of addresses, but no firearms or offenders were located.

The armed offender squad did not attend the incident, police said.