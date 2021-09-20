Pitcairn Island's former mayor has trial for alleged public indecencies delayed

Michael Warren, a former mayor of Pitcairn, during a visit to London in 2009.

The former mayor of Pitcairn Island who is facing public indecency charges has had his trial adjourned due to the ill health of a witness.

Michael Calvert Warren has denied three charges, which allege he was spotted walking around the island while naked on three occasions between January and June 2020.

His trial at the Pitcairn Magistrates’ Court was due to get underway on Monday (NZT) but, appearing by audio-visual link, Crown prosecutor Kieran Raftery QC said an “important witness” has fallen ill and would not be available for at least the next two months.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The site of the hearing: Pitcairn Island's town hall. (File photo)

Raftery said a further medical report was needed to determine how serious his condition is and when the witness would be in a fit state to give evidence.

READ MORE:

* Pitcairn Islanders refuse to let Covid-19 halt vital climate change research

* Pitcairn's former mayor facing public indecency charges has reconciliation bid rejected

* Former mayor facing indecency charges floats nudist bylaw for Pitcairn Islands



He said if the witness’ condition did not improve, the Crown may have to make an application to have the witness’ evidence read to the court.

Warrens’ laywer, Dr Tony Ellis, also appeared by audio-visual link from New Zealand. He said the man was important to the case. He was the arresting officer and is said to have seen one of the incidents.

Ellis said police in England, Scotland and Ireland had been issued with guidance that public nudity was not an offence. Ellis said he wanted to cross-examine the officer on why the arrest was made.

He said he would oppose any application to have the witness’ evidence read and would apply to have the charges dismissed.

The discussion happened in front of half the island’s adult population. Eighteen people had been called to the court as part of a pool of people from which two assessors were chosen to hear the case.

Iain McGregor/Stuff A view of Adamstown on Pitcairn Island.

Island Magistrate Simon Young also asked for two others to be selected as “back-up” in case the two selected were unavailable when the trial gets underway.

The magistrate asked those in the court not to speak to the assessors about the case until after the evidence was heard.

He then set a trial date in October when it is hoped more will be known about the health of the witness.

A previous attempt to have the matter resolved by way of reconciliation was dismissed. An earlier bid by Ellis to have the charges dismissed was also rejected by Magistrate Young.

Pitcairn, a British Overseas Territory with its own constitution, was settled in the 18th century by descendants of mutineers from the HMS Bounty and Tahitian islanders.

The group of four islands, three of which are uninhabited, is administered from Auckland, some 5310 kilometres away.