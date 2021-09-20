Pāua poacher who donned a wig to trick fisheries officers wins appeal

Jesse Hona was convicted on two charges after being caught with more pāua than the daily limit.

A Taranaki pāua poacher who dressed in disguise in an unsuccessful attempt to fool fishery officers looking for him has had his convictions quashed.

Jesse Hona’s application for a discharge without conviction was denied when he appeared in New Plymouth District Court in May facing two charges, described as obstructing a fisheries officer in the execution of duty.

The 31-year-old was convicted and fined $300 on each charge.

But he has since appealed the decision in the High Court, arguing the District Court had erred in its ruling.

The High Court decision, which was recently released, said Hona was found with 26 pāua, nearly three times the daily limit of 10, on the New Plymouth Coastal Walkway behind Bunnings.

When confronted by a fisheries officer, Hona gave the wrong home address and then, contrary to instructions not to, he threw some pāua back into the sea, and then ran off.

About an hour later, the officer went to the address Hona had given him, accompanied by police.

They found the address was wrong and that Hona actually lived across the street.

He eventually answered that door while wearing a beanie hat with fake dreadlocks attached and denied being the offender. He was arrested.

He later admitted failing to comply with a lawful requirement of a fishery officer and providing false or misleading information to a fishery officer.

In the appeal, defence lawyer Jo Woodcock argued the District Court erred in its assessment of the gravity of the offending as moderately serious, and of the impacts on employment.

Woodcock submitted the offending was actually at the lower end.

“Mr Hona was not violent, threatening or aggressive, and his incorrect details were somewhat hapless. The address provided, for example, was directly across the road from where he actually lived. His disguise was an obvious wig.”

It was further submitted that in Hona’s case it had been determined the consequence of convictions would be out of all proportion to the offending.

He would be seeking work in Australia, and convictions would inevitably impact on that and he had lost a recent job opportunity as a result, the judgement detailed.

Laura Blencowe, acting on behalf of Ministry for Primary Industries, argued Hona was “highly obstructive” during the course of the offending.

Hona was still likely to be able to get work as a scaffolder, and doubts were raised as to whether the recent job loss was a consequence of the conviction, Blencowe submitted.

In his decision, Justice Simon France’s accepted the convictions would impact Hona’s employment prospects.

The offending was “relatively spontaneous” and Hona has not offended as an adult, Justice France said, discharging him without conviction.

“He is genuinely remorseful, and has taken real steps to make amends.”