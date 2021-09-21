Covid-19: No charges for Wānaka lockdown breachers 12 days on, police inquiries 'ongoing'

Low volumes of traffic are using border checkpoints to travel between Auckland and the Waikato region.

At least 20 people have been charged with breaching lockdown rules in the past 12 days but the couple who fled Auckland for a trip to Wānaka are yet to face any enforcement action.

Auckland couple William Willis and Hannah Rawnsley allegedly used essential worker exemptions to travel to a holiday home on September 9.

They have since apologised for their actions, but almost two weeks on, despite indicating the pair would be charged with breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, police say their investigations are continuing and no charges have been laid.

Since the pair’s actions were uncovered on September 11, about 20 people have been charged with travelling in and out of Auckland unlawfully. A number of people have also been issued infringement notices.

When asked why charges hadn’t been laid, a police spokeswoman said every breach was assessed individually to determine what inquiries needed to be carried out, with some breach reports requiring more time than others.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the maximum fine for those who face court charges for breaches would increase from $3000 to $4000 for individuals, and a maximum of $12,000 for companies, from November.

Among the people charged with breaching lockdown rules, is a man arrested on Monday for allegedly using a work exemption to travel from Auckland to Christchurch to pick up a caravan he’d bought.

NZ POLICE/Supplied A large quantity of KFC was found in a car at the southern Auckland border.

The man was detained as he left the ferry terminal, and it is believed he was planning to drive back to Auckland with the caravan in tow.

On Sunday, two people were arrested after allegedly trying to cross the border into Auckland with $100,000 in cash and a “boot full” of KFC.

The men, aged 23 and 30, will appear in court at a later date for breaching the Health Order and further charges were likely, police said.

A man and a woman were arrested in Wellington on Saturday after they allegedly travelled from Auckland to the capital. The 24-year-old woman is charged with travelling from an alert level 4 area to Wellington and with failing to assist in a search.

The 41-year-old man is charged with using a forged document as if it was genuine, travelling from a level 4 area to Wellington, and failing to assist in a search, he has been remanded in custody.

Zack Keay RAL/Supplied A trio were arrested after travelling to Tūroa skifield.

Last week, three essential workers were arrested in Ohakune after travelling from Auckland to Tūroa ski field.

Its alleged they failed to comply with Covid-19 restrictions and took, obtained or used a document for pecuniary advantage. They are set to appear at Auckland District Court this week.

Another Aucklander who travelled to Whakatāne made headlines, as well as a polytech student who travelled from Auckland to attend class in Taranaki, and a school pupil who returned to Dunedin.

Since the alert level 4 rules came into place, 86 people had been charged with a total of 90 offences, as of Sunday 5pm.

Of those, 73 were charged with failing to comply with a Covid-19 order, 14 for failure to comply with a direction or restriction, one for failing to stop, and two for assaulting, threatening, hindering or obstructing an enforcement officer.

In the same time period, 183 people were formally warned for a range of offences, while police have received 9767 breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings of people in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Since checkpoints were put in place, 180,339 vehicles had been stopped at the borders as of 11.59pm on Sunday.

A total of 2286 vehicles had been turned around during that time.

Police referred Stuff’s questions about how many people have been charged with specifically travelling across the border to an Official Information Request.