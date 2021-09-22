Registered sex offender ‘groomed’ police officer

Graeme Murray Pervis has been remanded in custody for sentencing after pleading guilty to sex offences.

A child sex offender exchanged more than 500 messages online with a police officer who was pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

After the explicit messages, 57-year-old Graeme Murray Purvis arranged to meet the girl at a frozen yoghurt shop in Riccarton.

He went to the second floor, as arranged, sat at a table and introduced himself to the officer in plain clothes. He was then arrested.

Two months after that meeting, Purvis appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to charges of exposing a young person to indecent material, travelling to meet a young person after sex grooming, and failing to meet his obligations as a registered child sex offender.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll remanded him in custody for sentencing on October 15, with a report to consider his suitability for a home-based sentence.

Purvis has been on the child sex offender register since 2017, which means he must provide his police case manager with details of any username he uses for any online social networks, online gaming accounts, or storage accounts. Any changes to these have to be reported within 72 hours.

In June, Purvis created an account on the online social network Chatiw​ and used this profile to contact a user with a profile being managed by a detective working in the Online Child Exploitation Across New Zealand Team. The detective was portraying themselves as a 13-year-old girl.

Purvis also created an account on the online social network Google Hangouts, and sent the agent a link to communicate with him there.

He failed to tell the police case manager about any of this.

The police summary describes several of the explicit messages among more than 500 messages he exchanged with the officer.

He told her he would be visiting Christchurch in the last week of July and where he would be staying. He suggested the “girl” tell her caregiver she was having a sleepover with a school friend, so she could spend the night with him.

He sent further sexually explicit messages on the morning of the arranged meeting and tried to get her to go to the place where he was staying. He suggested he could shower the girl.

The officer told Purvis when they were going to be at the frozen yoghurt shop, Purvis went there, and the trap was sprung.

Police are seeking an order to destroy his cellphone.

In Dunedin in 2009, Purvis was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for 22 charges involving the possession, distribution and making of objectionable publications and attempted sexual grooming of a 15-year-old girl.

He was prosecuted for similar offences in 2002 and sentenced to eight months' imprisonment.

He received another conviction in 2019 after failing to tell police when he moved from Dunedin to Wānaka as required while on the child sex offender register.