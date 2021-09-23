Specialist staff called after suspicious item found at Corrections' office

Police at the Stuart St building after suspicious package was allegedly found.

A Department of Corrections office has been evacuated, after a suspicious item was found on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the building on Stuart St in Dunedin just after 10.15am after the item was discovered.

Otago Coastal acting area commander, Inspector James Ure, said the building, including a retail premises on the ground floor, was evacuated as a precaution.

The front section of the building has been cordoned off.

Police were waiting for specialist staff to examine the package, he said.

By 1pm, Ure said the area would remain closed for several more hours. People were asked to avoid the intersection of Stuart St and Moray Pl.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A police vehicle outside the Stuart St building that was evacuated.

Corrections southern region operations manager Chris O’Brien-Smith said the department had detailed protocols for dealing with incidents of this nature.

'’We take threats to the operation of our facilities and safety of our staff extremely seriously,” he said.