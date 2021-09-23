Suspicious package which saw Corrections office evacuated 'not of concern'

Police at the Stuart St building after suspicious package was allegedly found.

Department of Corrections staff have been given the go-ahead to return to their Dunedin office, after a suspicious package found on Thursday morning was deemed safe.

Police were called to the building on Stuart St in Dunedin just after 10.15am.

Otago Coastal acting area commander, Inspector James Ure, said the building, including a retail premises on the ground floor, was evacuated as a precaution.

The front section of the building was cordoned off for much of the day.

At around 8.30pm a police spokesperson said officers had completed their examination at the building.

“The package was examined by the New Zealand Defence Force explosive ordnance disposal team, and was found to contain items that were not of any concern.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A police vehicle outside the Stuart St building that was evacuated.

Cordons were lifted and the building was released back to its occupiers, they said. An investigation is ongoing.

Corrections southern region operations manager Chris O’Brien-Smith earlier said the department had detailed protocols for dealing with incidents of this nature.

'’We take threats to the operation of our facilities and safety of our staff extremely seriously,” he said.