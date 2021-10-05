Man accused of threatening to kill 'non-Muslims' keeps name secret

The North Shore District Court where the teen’s case was called on Tuesday. (File photo)

An Auckland man charged with threatening to kill “non-Muslims” has kept his name suppression – for now.

The 19-year-old also faces two charges of distributing objectionable publications between July and September 2021.

He appeared at the North Shore District Court on Tuesday by audio-visual link from Paremoremo prison.

Judge Clare Bennett said she would continue the order.

READ MORE:

* Auckland man charged with threatening to kill 'non-Muslims'



At an earlier hearing his lawyer Peter Syddall said his client had complex conditions, which could include foetal alcohol spectrum disorder and autism, and he was awaiting specialist reports.

Syddall said name suppression was needed to ensure his client had the best chance of de-radicalising.

He said his client was not a member of the Muslim community, but it was hoped that he would be helped by leaders of the Muslim community.

“He is not in the same boat as Mr Samsudeen, the LynnMall attacker. We have a chance here. We need to do everything we can... If his name is made public that chance will be lost.”

Syddall said his client was locked inside the maximum security prison at Paremoremo, in the high-risk unit, and was only allowed out of his cell for one hour a day.

“He’s already socially isolated. Is that really the best place to put him?”

Syddall said the teenager had made a few phone calls to his mother, and Syddall had called him a couple of times, but other than that he had little interaction with others.

“He’s one unit down from the Christchurch shooter. I’ll take it up with the minister [of corrections].”

Judge Bennett said that was “not optimal”, especially given the young man’s age.

Crown prosecutor David Johnstone said police supported the continuation of name suppression.

“The offending is borne of [the accused’s] social isolation and in relation to the cognitive difficulties he appears to face as a young and troubled man,” Johnstone said.

“The prospect of being named may further send him down, in what he regards as a black hole, to which the only exit is violence.

“At least for the time being while an attempt can be made to put him on the right path, while recognising the seriousness of his offending and engagement with rehabilitation.”

Johnstone said naming him could endanger the safety of the community, but the police may change their stance on name suppression if the man was released from custody.

On Tuesday, Judge Bennett said she was yet to issue her reasons for continuing the order but said she agreed with Johnstone that naming the teenager could endanger the safety of the community.

She remanded the teenager in custody. He is due to appear in court again in November.