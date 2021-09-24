Dog owner threatened to kill driver who stopped to help after hitting pet with her car

Jacob Graham appeared in New Plymouth District Court for a slew of charges, including ill-treatment of an animal.

After hitting a dog with her car, a woman took the animal and its owner to the vet – only to be left petrified when the man threatened to kill her on the way.

The New Plymouth District Court was told that Jacob Karani Graham had crossed a New Plymouth intersection against a red pedestrian light around 12.25pm on September 8.

Graham stopped in the middle of the road and called out to his dog to follow.

A woman driving along Devon St West slowed down and went around Graham, who was waving a stick.

But as she passed, the dog ran on to the road and was clipped by her vehicle, suffering a broken femur, a police summary of facts told Thursday’s hearing.

A woman who witnessed the incident ran to the dog to comfort it.

But as she leaned over to pat the animal, Graham used both hands to shove her backwards.

Meanwhile, police received calls from members of the public concerned about Graham’s “erratic behaviour” and that he was in possession of a stick and a large knife, the summary said.

The driver offered to drive Graham and his pet to a nearby vet clinic.

Graham and the dog sat in the rear, but during the course of the trip he threatened to kill her multiple times.

The woman was “in fear of her life”, the summary said.

At the vet clinic, it was confirmed the dog had a broken femur and Graham stormed off outside where police arrested him and seized the knife.

A short time later, Graham was released from custody and returned to the clinic.

There, he was “abusive and aggressive” towards the staff and was not able to pay for the treatment.

The lead vet negotiated with Graham that the clinic would provide pain medication so the dog would be comfortable overnight.

But Graham was advised he would need to return the following morning as the medication would wear off.

He returned to his accommodation at the Braemar Motel with his dog.

Around 6pm, another resident saw Graham pick up the injured dog and throw it against a large window in his unit.

“The dog fell to the ground and was heard yelping in pain,” the summary stated.

While Graham did not return to the vet clinic the following day as arranged, he was found standing in the car park at the Braemar Motel yelling.

This caused another tenant to investigate and Graham threatened to stab that person.

Police arrived and he was arrested. In an interview he said had not harmed the dog.

But in court, Graham, who has been in custody since his arrest, pleaded guilty to cruelty/ill-treatment of animals, threatening behaviour, common assault, disorderly behaviour, and an unrelated charge of driving while disqualified third or subsequent.

Defence lawyer Josie Mooney said he had only admitted the animal abuse charge for the purpose of resolution.

Police prosecutor Lewis Sutton believed the dog had since been taken to the SPCA.

Judge Chris Sygrove sentenced Graham to 12 months’ supervision, 100 hours’ community work, disqualified him from driving for 12 months and banned him from owning a dog for the same period.

Graham's fines were also remitted in exchange for a further 100 hours’ community work.