Mt Albert homicide: Man appears in court charged with murder of Lena Zhang Harrap

Police cordon off the entrance to Ōwairaka/Mt Albert after finding the body of missing woman Lena Harrap.

The man charged with the sexual violation and murder of Lena Zhang Harrap, who was found dead in a central Auckland suburb, has been granted interim name suppression.

The Mt Albert community has been in shock after police began a homicide investigation into the death of the 27-year-old.

Zhang’s body was discovered about 4.30pm on Wednesday in an area of bush off a walkway on Ōwairaka/Mt Albert, where she would often walk.

StarJam/Supplied Lena Zhang Harrap was found dead in an area of bush off a walkway in Ōwairaka/Mt Albert. A homicide investigation was later launched by police.

The 31-year-old man, who was arrested on Friday, appeared via a video link from prison to the Auckland District Court on Friday.

Police said they found the man in a vehicle in Papatoetoe, south Auckland, about 1.30am.

His lawyer Jonathan Hudson asked Judge Peter Winter for his client to be remanded without plea and for interim name suppression to protect fair trial rights.

NZ Police/Supplied Police are appealing for anyone with sightings of a white Hyundai station wagon, registration EGZ962, in relation to the death of Lena Zhang Harrap.

Hudson said he was not yet aware of the evidence, and identification could be an issue.

The man remained silent during the hearing, sometimes sighing.

Judge Peter Winter remanded the man in custody to appear at the High Court in Auckland next month.

Following the arrest, police appealed for anyone who may have seen a white Hyundai station wagon, registration EGZ962, anytime from Wednesday to come forward.

Police said they were not currently seeking anyone else in relation to the incident, but their inquiries remain ongoing.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said police hoped news of the arrest would provide some reassurance to the Mt Albert community.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A reduced police presence on Friday morning near the walkway where Lena Zhang Harrap was found dead.

“This was a sickening and senseless attack on a vulnerable member of our community, which we know disturbed and angered a lot of people,” he said.

“While nothing will bring Lena back to her family, we hope today’s arrest provides a degree of comfort and reassurance knowing the person allegedly responsible for her brutal murder is in custody where he belongs.”

Pascoe said the police thanked the public for their assistance.

Residents were devastated at the news of Zhang’s death. Many had taken part in a suburb-wide search for the woman, who had Down syndrome and was visually impaired.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Locals leave floral tributes at the top of Summit Rd.

Floral tributes have been laid at the top of Summit Rd at Ōwairaka Domain.

Mt Albert resident Aysha Blanchard said while the suburb wasn’t a stranger to crimes, she had never seen anything happen like this.

“It's very clear that [Zhang] was a prominent and well-known member of our community,” Blanchard said.

“It feels like the community is in shock and grieving. People walk in and around Mt Albert all the time including my family – and on some of those walks people are on their own, so there is an unsafe feeling now as well.”

Stuff Flowers placed at the top of Summit Rd, after the death of 27-year-old Auckland woman Lena Zhang Harrap.

Another resident, Debbie Wolf, agreed there was a concern for safety after news of the death.

“My children feel a little anxious now also,” Wolf said.

“We’re all shocked to be honest as we as a family, or sometimes I go alone up that mountain and have always felt safe. For something like this [to happen] so close to home is hard to believe.”

Those who knew Zhang have already expressed their sadness at the news of her death. Colin Dale, principal of Gladstone Primary in Mt Albert where Zhang was a former student, said she had been a “delightful child”.

Zhang was popular at StarJam – a New Zealand dance studio for people with disabilities – where she had been a member for 12 years.

“[Zhang greeted] everyone with her infectious smile, genuine heartfelt support and inviting her fellow Jammers up to join her Spot the Talents,” a statement on StarJam's Facebook page read.

“She was popular and highly respected.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Mt Albert residents have expressed concern for their safety, many having gone for walks along the area of bush where Zhang’s body was discovered.

The incident has unified locals and authorities. Albert-Eden Local Board chair Lee Corrick said: “Lena was well known and special to many residents.

“I am sure the local community will respond well to the police investigation. Our thoughts are with Lena’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

The UpsideDowns and Auckland Down Syndrome association have joined together with the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association to express their condolences to Zhang’s family.

“The New Zealand Down syndrome community is shocked by the heart-breaking news of Lena Harrap’s death,” a statement from the trusts read.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Tūpuna Maunga Authority said on Thursday that it would work with Auckland Council to host karakia for Zhang and her family.

“The NZDSA, ADSA and UpsideDowns are liaising to see how we can most effectively support the Harrap family and honour Lena’s life, but most importantly how we can do so whilst respecting their request for privacy.”

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority said on Thursday that it would work with Auckland Council to host karakia for Zhang and her family.

“The Tūpuna Maunga Authority wishes to express its deepest sympathies to Lena Harrap’s whānau at this very sad time.”

Anyone who saw the station wagon over the past few days is asked to contact the Operation Daleyza investigation team by phoning 0800 325 399.