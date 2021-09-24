Mt Albert homicide: Man charged with sexual violation and murder of Lena Zhang Harrap

Police cordon off the entrance to Ōwairaka/Mt Albert after finding the body of missing woman Lena Harrap.

A man has been charged with the sexual violation and murder of Lena Zhang Harrap, who was found dead in central Auckland on Wednesday.

The Mt Albert community has been in shock after police began a homicide investigation into the death of the 27-year-old.

Zhang’s body was discovered about 4.30pm in an area of bush off a walkway on Ōwairaka/Mt Albert, where she would often walk.

StarJam/Supplied Lena Zhang Harrap was found dead in an area of bush off a walkway in Ōwairaka/Mt Albert. A homicide investigation was later launched by police.

A 31-year-old man has now been arrested and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Police said they found the man in a vehicle in Papatoetoe, south Auckland, at around 1.30am on Friday.

Following the arrest, police are appealing for anyone who may have seen a white Hyundai station wagon, registration EGZ962, anytime from Wednesday.

Police said they are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to the incident, but their inquiries remain ongoing.

NZ Police/Supplied Police are appealing for anyone with sightings of a white Hyundai station wagon, registration EGZ962, in relation to the death of Lena Zhang Harrap.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said police hope news of the arrest will provide some reassurance to the Mt Albert community.

“This was a sickening and senseless attack on a vulnerable member of our community, which we know disturbed and angered a lot of people,” he said.

“While nothing will bring Lena back to her family, we hope today’s arrest provides a degree of comfort and reassurance knowing the person allegedly responsible for her brutal murder is in custody where he belongs.

Pascoe said the police thank the public for their assistance.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A reduced police presence on Friday morning near the walkway where Lena Zhang Harrap was found dead.

In a press conference on Thursday, police said it was clear from how Zhang’s body was found – and the results of the post-mortem examination – that she had been a victim of foul play.

A light police presence remains in the area on Friday morning, with a single officer manning the scene from Grande Ave.

Residents were devastated at the news of Zhang’s death. Many had taken part in a suburb-wide search for the woman, who had Down syndrome and was visually impaired.

Floral tributes have been laid at the top of Summit Rd, Owairaka domain.

Mt Albert resident Aysha Blanchard said while the suburb isn’t a stranger to crimes, she’s never seen anything happen like this.

“It's very clear that [Zhang] was a prominent and well-known member of our community,” said Blanchard.

Stuff Flowers placed at the top of Summit Rd, after the death of 27-year-old Auckland woman Lena Zhang Harrap.

“It feels like the community is in shock and grieving. People walk in and around Mt Albert all the time including my family – and on some of those walks people are on their own, so there is an unsafe feeling now as well.”

Another resident, Debbie Wolf, agreed there was a concern for safety after news of the death.

“My children feel a little anxious now also,” Wolf said.

“We’re all shocked to be honest as we as a family, or sometimes I go alone up that mountain and have always felt safe. For something like this [to happen] so close to home is hard to believe.”

Those who knew Zhang have already expressed their sadness at the news of her death. Colin Dale, principal of Gladstone Primary in Mt Albert where Zhang was a former student, said she had been a “delightful child”.

Zhang was popular at StarJam – a New Zealand dance studio for people with disabilities – where she had been a member for 12 years.

“[Zhang greeted] everyone with her infectious smile, genuine heartfelt support and inviting her fellow Jammers up to join her Spot the Talents,” a statement on StarJam's Facebook page read.

“She was popular and highly respected.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Mt Albert residents have expressed concern for their safety, many having gone for walks along the area of bush where Zhang’s body was discovered.

The incident has unified locals and authorities. Albert-Eden Local Board chair Lee Corrick said: “Lena was well known and special to many residents.

“I am sure the local community will respond well to the police investigation. Our thoughts are with Lena’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

The UpsideDowns and Auckland Down Syndrome association have joined together with the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association to express their condolences to Zhang’s family.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Tūpuna Maunga Authority said on Thursday that it would work with Auckland Council to host karakia for Zhang and her family.

“The New Zealand Down syndrome community is shocked by the heart-breaking news of Lena Harrap’s death,” a statement from the trusts read.

“The NZDSA, ADSA and UpsideDowns are liaising to see how we can most effectively support the Harrap family and honour Lena’s life, but most importantly how we can do so whilst respecting their request for privacy.”

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority said on Thursday that it would work with Auckland Council to host karakia for Zhang and her family.

“The Tūpuna Maunga Authority wishes to express its deepest sympathies to Lena Harrap’s whānau at this very sad time.”

Anyone who saw the station wagon over the past few days is asked to contact the Operation Daleyza investigation team by phoning 0800 325 399.