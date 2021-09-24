2023 date set for Angela Blackmoore murder trial

Young mother Angela Blackmoore was stabbed 39 times in the kitchen-dining area of her Christchurch home in 1995. (This video was first published in May 2019, before anyone was charged with her murder.)

A date in 2023 has been set for the trial of two people accused of killing Christchurch mother Angela Blackmoore more than 25 years ago.

At a pre-trial call-over in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday, Justice Cameron Mander set the three-week trial to begin on May 1, 2023.

There is a possibility that the trial may happen earlier if time becomes available on August 22, 2022.

David Hawken and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum were due to stand trial in the High Court at Christchurch from November 22 this year, but the hearing was postponed. The reasons for the postponement cannot be published.

Supplied Laurie Anderson and Angela Blackmoore pose in a studio photograph shortly before Blackmoore’s murder.

Blackmoore, 21, was nine weeks’ pregnant when she was bludgeoned and stabbed 39 times at her Christchurch home on August 17, 1995.

Jeremy Powell and Wright-Meldrum were arrested in October 2019. Hawken was arrested at his Wānaka home in May 2020.

Powell was jailed for at least 10 years in June last year after admitting his role in the killing, but Hawken and Wright-Meldrum have denied any involvement.

In the meantime, Hawken and Wright-Meldrum are remanded on continued bail to November 26, for a further pre-trial conference.