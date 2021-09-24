One murder charge dropped in New Year's Day gang murder case

Kane Alan Wayman, 46, died after being dropped at Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition early on New Year’s Day.

The Crown has withdrawn a murder charge against one of the people originally charged with killing 46-year-old Kane Alan Wayman at a Christchurch gang pad at New Year.

The charge against Charvae Shelford was withdrawn at a hearing in the High Court at Christchurch before the remaining three accused appeared at a pre-trial call-over before Justice Cameron Mander on Friday.

Still before the court, denying the charge of murder, are Elizabeth Sheed, Lyndon Sheed, and Mitchell Thomas McGregor Carston. Carston no longer has interim name suppression.

The trial is set to begin in the High Court on March 7, 2022.