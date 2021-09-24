Family of Mt Albert's Lena Zhang Harrap thank public for love and support after alleged murder

Lena Zhang Harrap has been remembered fondly by the Mt Albert community for her “infectious smile”.

The family of Lena Zhang Harrap, who was found dead on Ōwairaka/Mt Albert on Wednesday, has expressed gratitude for the love and outpouring of support they’ve received from the public.

“We acknowledge that people want to express their grief and love for Lena and our family,” the family said in a statement.

“Lena received great joy, friendship, acceptance and belonging through two amazing charitable organisations; those being Heart Kids and StarJam.

“We would ask you to direct your aroha through supporting these two charities, so others may continue to benefit.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Locals leave tributes in an area of bush near Ōwairaka Domain in Mt Albert, Auckland, following the alleged murder local woman Lena Zhang Harrap.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is also the MP for Mt Albert, said the tragedy was “heart breaking”.

“My thoughts are with Lena’s family and friends and the wide number of people who knew her from the Mt Albert community and through her various networks. We’re all so devastated by this senseless attack,” said Ardern.

Ardern also thanked police for their efforts, as well as their “speedy arrest and prosecution” of a 31-year-old man.

The acting CEO of Heart Kids, Dr Ruth Gorinski, said the organisation had been “shocked” by the news of Zhang’s death.

“Lena and her whānau are much-loved members of our Heart Kids community, and in particular the Auckland branch of Heart Kids.

“We feel privileged to have enjoyed Lena’s bubbly presence at so many of our Heart Kids events, camps, and coffee groups.”

Zhang exuded genuine warmth and kindness, Gorinski said, and she made friends from all walks of life.

HEART KIDS/Supplied Lena Zhang Harrap attending a Heart Kids Easter event.

“She was a true ray of sunshine and will be sorely missed. Our hearts go out to Lena’s family and friends as they navigate this incredibly difficult time, and our many staff and members who knew and loved Lena.”

Heart Kids was extremely grateful to the Zhang family for wanting to give back to the organisation.

Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero called the incident “distressing”.

“This is deeply saddening for our community, and for Aotearoa, when a lovely young, independent woman's life is stolen from her in this way,” said Tesoriero.

The commissioner also said the response to the incident must be to accelerate disability responsive violence prevention, and “not to curtail the freedoms of disabled women”.

A man has since been charged with the sexual violation and murder of Lena Zhang Harrap, the 31-year old appeared in court on Friday and was granted interim name suppression.

Police said they found the man in a vehicle in Papatoetoe, south Auckland, at around 1.30am on Friday.

Zhang went missing from her Mt Albert home on Wednesday morning, and her body was discovered on Ōwairaka/Mt Albert later that afternoon. Many members of the community helped with a suburb-wide search for the woman who had Down syndrome and was visually impaired.

Locals have been quick to express sorrow at the news of her death, through social media posts and flowers laid at the top of Summit Rd, Ōwairaka Domain.

Zhang was a member of StarJam, a New Zealand dance studio for disabled young people, for 12 years. The studio posted a tribute to her on its website and social media.

“[Zhang greeted] everyone with her infectious smile, genuine heartfelt support and inviting her fellow Jammers up to join her Spot the Talents,” a statement on StarJam's Facebook page read.

Donations in Lena’s memory to Heart Kids can be made to: ASB 12-3209-0368133-02 Ref: Lena or online at: heartkids.org.nz/donate.