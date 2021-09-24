Favona homicide victim remembered as loving father and grandfather

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 72-year-old in south Auckland’s Favona. The 33-year-old has been remanded in custody and will undergo a mental health assessment.

The man killed in Auckland’s Favona this week is remembered by his family as a loving father and grandfather, who told stories and made people laugh.

Mohammed Hakim, 72, died on Tuesday evening.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide and a 33-year-old has been charged with murder, remanded in custody and ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.

He lived with his son, Mohammed Shafiq, and Shafiq’s wife and two children in their Favona home.

Shafiq is the eldest of Hakim’s five children – four sons and a daughter. One son still lives in Fiji where they are from.

Their mother died over a decade ago, before the family moved to New Zealand.

“Father was the corner post of our house. If you don’t have that corner post your house won’t stand. He was always there, always caring and loving,” Shafiq said.

“We still can’t believe he’s gone. Especially when he was healthy and fit, he had life ahead of him, you know.

“He was so happy-go-lucky, whenever you meet you always see him laughing, joking.”

In Fiji, Hakim was a farmer working in horticulture, when he relocated to Auckland to join one of his sons in Māngere.

“He had a love for the farm, he wanted to stay healthy and fit by doing those kinds of things.”

Shafiq and his family joined them in Auckland in 2009.

“He was the one who took me around, showed me the roads, he taught me how to drive in New Zealand,” he said.

“Like a father with a newborn, he was always there for me, for all his sons and his daughter.”

Shafiq said his two children, both in their twenties, are struggling with the loss of their grandfather. His daughter, 22, was especially close with Hakim.

Hakim’s daughter-in-law, Farishat Rafi, said Hakim was a loving father to her. She is married to Hakim’s third son Mohammed Rafi, and he lived with them for 12 years until five years ago when he moved to Favona to live with Shafiq.

He helped raise their four children, including taking them to school and back home most days.

“He was like a best friend to me,” she said. “I don't have a father, I’ve never had a dad, my parents divorced when I was 5, but he was the best.

“He was the gentlest man I ever met.”

Hakim was buried on Thursday in accordance with traditional rituals, and without most of his extended family and community, in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

The 33 year-old charged with his murder had his case called at the Manukau District Court on Thursday. He has interim name suppression and is due to appear at the High Court at Auckland next month.

Police earlier described Hakim’s death as “tragic” and said officers were speaking to a man who was cooperating with their inquiries.

On Thursday, detective senior sergeant Tom Gollan of Counties Manukau Police said officers were supporting Hakim’s family.

“Our thoughts are with them as they grieve the loss of a much loved family member.”