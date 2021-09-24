Prison guard stood down after alleged assault that sent prisoner to hospital

Christchurch Men’s Prison is located on the outskirts of the city. (File photo)

A prison guard is being investigated by police after allegedly assaulting a prisoner at Christchurch Men's Prison.

The prisoner was taken to hospital by ambulance after the incident happened on Thursday.

He returned to the prison later on Thursday evening and was being monitored and provided with ongoing support, prison director Jo Harrex said.

Police has been notified and are investigating. The Independent Corrections Inspectorate has also been notified.

“Corrections will also carry out a full investigation, and will ensure all evidence, including CCTV footage, is provided to police and the inspectorate,” Harrex said.

“We demand a high standard of conduct and integrity from all employees, and if we find evidence that our staff don’t meet the standards required of them then we take appropriate action.”

She declined to comment further, citing the Privacy Act, Health Information Privacy Code, and ongoing police investigation.