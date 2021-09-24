Woman dies in hospital after serious assault in Hamilton, police say

The victim was rushed to Waikato Hospital that night and has since died.

A woman has died in Waikato Hospital after being seriously assaulted in Hamilton.

Police were called to the serious assault at a flat in Wellington Street, Hamilton East on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, police found a 55-year-old woman in a critical condition, Hamilton City area commander inspector Andrea McBeth said.

“The victim was rushed to Waikato Hospital, and she sadly passed away on Friday,” McBeth said.

READ MORE:

* Man in relation to multiple robberies and attempted robberies across Hamilton

* Teenager with gunshot wound remains critical, police make arrest

* Man charged with murder over Hamilton death



Police arrested the 57-year-old man, who was known to the victim, on Wednesday night.

He appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody.

A post-mortem would be conducted over the weekend.

Further, charges in relation to the incident would then be considered, police said.