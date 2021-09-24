Teenager stabbed, people hit by car during violent incident in Kaikohe

A teenage boy was seriously injured in Kaikohe on Thursday night. (File photo)

A teenager has been stabbed during a violent incident in the Northland town of Kaikohe.

The boy was one of two people who were hit by a car during the altercation, which occurred shortly after 8pm on Thursday night.

A number of people were reported to have been involved and to have used weapons. However, police said they were not firearms.

The teen was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

He has had surgery and was in a stable condition on Friday, police said.

Bayley Moor/Stuff

Detective senior sergeant Mark Dalzell, police area investigations manager, said the incident may have been recorded by onlookers.

He was seeking their help in the investigation.

“Our priority has been working with the local community to determine why this incident occurred and to identify those people responsible,” said Dalzell.

“It is incredibly fortunate that this violent altercation did not result in further serious injuries or worse, become a homicide investigation.”

Police have asked anybody who witnessed the incident to come forward, as well as anybody who may have information that would help the investigation.

An online portal has been set up by police, which allows members of the public to upload photos or videos of the incident.

The link can be found here: https://kwik.nzpolice.org/

Kaikohe, north of Whangārei, has a population of just over 4000 residents.