Homicide investigation launched after man dies in Northland

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found seriously injured in a vehicle in Northland and later died.

Police earlier said the vehicle had hit a tree in Ōkaihau on Imms Rd on Monday night.

Despite emergency services attempting to save the man, he died at the scene.

The investigation was launched after police determined the man’s death to be suspicious.

Detective inspector Rhys Johnston said a post-mortem examination would be carried out, with formal identification to take place.

“Police will then need to ensure all next of kin have been notified before we are in a position to release the victim’s name.”

Johnston said a scene examination was continuing at the scene on Tuesday and the car was still on-site.

He said he understood the death would upset the Far North community.

“Please be assured that we have a team of detectives working quickly to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and identify and locate the person or persons responsible, so they can be held to account.

“Police are supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time along with Victim Support.”

Johnston said police had a “number” of inquiries to make and asked anyone with any information to come forward.

Information could be given by people visiting their local station or by calling 105 and quoting file number 210928/6273 or Operation Canoe.