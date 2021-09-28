Man charged over Auckland moving car death loses suppression, but can't be named

Kimleang Youn, 28, died in hospital due to injuries he sustained in April.

A man charged in relation to the death of Kimleang Youn, who died after falling from a moving car in south Auckland, has been declined continued name suppression.

However, he still cannot be named as he sets to appeal the decision.

Youn, also known as Heng, 28, died almost a month after he fell from a moving car on April 28 in the Auckland suburb of Māngere.

A 41-year-old was charged with manslaughter in July. He has denied the charge.

READ MORE:

* Man charged in relation to death of Kimleang Youn seeks continued suppression

* Man denies manslaughter of Kimleang Youn, who fell from moving car in Auckland



In August, at the High Court at Auckland, the man’s lawyer Maria Pecotic sought continued name suppression until the start of the trial in October 2022.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Justice Simon Moore declined continued name suppression after a hearing at the High Court. (File photo)

On Tuesday, Justice Simon Moore declined the application.

He said the defendant’s fair trial rights would not be prejudiced if his name was made public. However, he granted Pecotic five days to file an appeal.

Pecotic confirmed to Stuff she would be appealing Justice Moore’s decision on behalf of her client.

At the August hearing, name suppression was opposed by Crown prosecutor Tom Riley.

Youn’s former boss, Kim Mong, previously told Stuff that Youn had worked for and lived with her family for a month in 2019, as his mother wanted him to leave Auckland.

“His mum was worried about him, and so she thought sending him here to live with us might help.”

The next time Mong heard about Youn was when friends contacted her on Facebook asking if she knew the man who had died in Māngere, as they were both Cambodian.

“I was surprised to see it was him, and surprised to see he had died.”

Youn’s former boss, Kim Mong, previously told Stuff that Youn had worked for and lived with her family for a month in 2019, as his mother wanted him to leave Auckland.

“His mum was worried about him, and so she thought sending him here to live with us might help.”

The next time Mong heard about Youn was when friends contacted her on Facebook asking if she knew the man who had died in Māngere, as they were both Cambodian.

“I was surprised to see it was him, and surprised to see he had died.”