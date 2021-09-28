Police officer who struck man at least four times used excessive force

While trying to remove a man from the car, an officer used excessive force, striking him at least four times in Waihī (file photo).

A police officer’s decision to a strike a man at least four times while trying to remove him from a patrol car in Waihī has been deemed “unreasonable and disproportionate” by the police watchdog.

The officer used excessive force after the man failed a roadside alcohol breath test on December 28, 2019, requiring him to accompany an officer to the patrol car for an evidential breath test.

The man was argumentative, so two other officers came to assist.

The officers decided to take the man to the Waihī Police Station for the test due to his demeanour, according to an Independent Police Conduct Authority report released on Tuesday.

Once in the patrol car, the man refused to get out again, so officers could search him before he was transported.

While trying to remove the man from the car, one of the officers used “unnecessary and disproportionate” force, striking him at least four times.

"At the time the officer struck the man, both of his wrists were being held by officers, he was leaning away from them, and no weapon had been seen. He was not posing an immediate risk to the officers," authority chair Judge Colin Doherty said.

The officer, however, did not complete a report about his use of force, as is required.

Following this incident, the man received ongoing treatment for shoulder pain which was attributed to another of the officers attempting to pull him from the car.

The authority found the technique used by that officer was poorly executed.

This same officer also placed his knee on the man's upper shoulder/neck area while he was restraining him on the ground. The authority accepts this was unintentional.

However, the officer then deliberately placed his knee on the side of the man's head in an attempt to control him. This is not a restraint technique that should be used.

The IPCA found that police were justified in conducting a search of the man but that the use of force used by one of the officers was unreasonable and disproportionate, and another officer was unable to execute the handcuffing technique correctly in the circumstances.

Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said in a statement that the officers, who were confronted with an aggressive and highly intoxicated person, had the best intentions when dealing with the matter.

"Our staff come to work every day to keep our community safe and, in any situation, the use of force is an absolute last resort,” Bird said.

“Police accept that a tactical options report should have been submitted, as is required by any staff member who uses force.”

This has been addressed with the officer via an employment process.

A second officer, found to have used the handcuffing technique incorrectly, has completed further training in this area.

The man was charged with driving with a breath alcohol level of over 400 micrograms per litre of breath and resisting arrest.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.