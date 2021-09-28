Auckland ambulance station broken into, uniforms stolen while staff out working

In July St John set up a national emergency operations centre due to a huge increase in demand for ambulance services. [File video]

A St John Ambulance station has been broken into while officers were attending to emergency call-outs.

The Howick station, in Auckland’s east, was targetted on Friday.

Several doors were smashed and staff lockers broken into.

Nathan Morton/Stuff The Howick ambulance station was targetted by thieves on Friday.

A number of items were also stolen, including St John uniforms, cash, personal items, clothing and a lockbox. Cars belonging to staff were also broken into.

While work is still ongoing to determine what was stolen and vandalised, the thieves are believed to have caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

“It is deplorable that anyone would do such a thing with complete disregard to the many people affected,” St John East Auckland territory manager Mark Deoki said.

“It created an unnecessary and upsetting distraction to ambulance officers while they were working and attending patients in challenging emergency health situations.

“Support is being provided to those impacted by the incident.”

Nathan Morton/Stuff Cash and a lockbox were stolen from the premises, as well as numerous uniforms and personal belongings.

NZ Police have been notified of the incident and investigations are ongoing. Members of the public have been asked to notify police if they saw anything suspicious near the ambulance station on late Friday or early Saturday.

The public can contact police by phoning 105, referencing file number 210925/7985.

One ambulance worker, Heather McFarlane, posted on Neighbourly warning members of the public to check for staff ID before giving cash donations to anybody, even those wearing St John uniforms, after many were stolen from the station.

“Also, if you happen to find any items that look out of place please contact the police,” she said.

“Us ‘ambos’ have been working long, hard 12-14 hour shifts, putting ourselves and our families at risk to help keep Aucklanders safe and well during the past 18 months of this pandemic. And this is the thanks we get.”