38-year-old charged after man hospitalised with serious injuries

A 38-year-old man has appeared in court after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries following an assault in Christchurch.

The incident happened on Perth St, Richmond, shortly before 5pm on Monday.

Dylan Steel Wiperi, whose address is given as “unknown, Christchurch central”, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday on a charge of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded on bail to appear in court again on October 20.