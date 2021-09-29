Northland homicide: Teen appears in court charged with murder of 62-year-old

A man was found seriously injured in a vehicle in Northland and later died. (File photo)

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a man in Northland on Monday evening.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and appeared in Kaikohe Youth Court on Wednesday.

A homicide investigation was launched after Michael John Biggins was found seriously injured in a vehicle crashed into a paddock in Northland.

The 62-year-old Ōkaihau local died at the scene, police said.

The 15-year-old was remanded to reappear at the High Court in Whangārei on October 14.

His name and other details are automatically suppressed under Youth Court rules.

Denise Piper/Stuff The teen appeared at Kaikohe District Court on Wednesday. (File photo)

Police said Biggins was a much-loved member of his family and they were devastated by his death.

The family is receiving victim support.

Police said inquiries would continue in the Ōkaihau area over the next week.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote Operation Canoe or file number 210928/6273.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.