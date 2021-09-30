Vandals chop down and poison 23 sacred trees and shrubs at Auckland's Takapuna

Vandals are believed to have entered the restricted area at Te Uru Tapu and cut down and poisoned 23 trees.

Vandals are believed to have poisoned and cut down dozens of native trees and shrubs of huge significance to Māori at a popular Auckland beach.

Around 23 trees and shrubs at Te Uru Tapu (The Sacred Grove) at the northern end of Takapuna Beach were discovered to have been vandalised during a regular inspection by Auckland Council’s senior urban forest specialist on Tuesday.

The grove of ancient pōhutukawa trees was believed to have predated European settlement and was of high cultural significance to mana whenua, the council’s regional aborists and ecological manager David Stejskal​ said.

“All vegetation in the area is protected and the pōhutukawa trees are listed under the notable tree schedule in the Unitary Plan.”

READ MORE:

* Residents suspect pōhutukawa at north Auckland beach poisoned for views

* Poisoned Arkles Bay pōhutukawa trees replaced, costing council $50,000

* Memorial grove of pōhutukawa illegally trimmed on Auckland's North Shore



A section of the grove has been fenced off since June 2018, due to the risk of trees falling onto a boardwalk below. It appeared someone had deliberately entered the restricted area to cut down the trees, Stejskal said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The trees, including karo, karaka, nīkau, tōtara and coprosmas are not expected to survive the vandalism.

The chopped down trees and shrubs include karo, karaka, nīkau, tōtara and coprosmas. Drill holes were also found at the base of three mature karo trees, which suggested they had been poisoned.

Do you know more? Email caroline.williams@stuff.co.nz

“None of the trees are expected to survive as most have been cut to ground level and the three karo have declined suddenly and will not recover,” Stejskal said.

“We are deeply saddened by this and the council’s compliance team has launched an investigation to try and find those responsible.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A section of the boardwalk through the sacred grove leading onto Takapuna Beach has been fenced off since June 2018 due to structural concerns for the pathway and huge pōhutukawa trees.

Fifteen pōhutukawa trees in the grove were once used for Māori ancestorial customs, including a secondary burial process, which involved hanging the bones of tīpuna (ancestors) from the pōhutukawa for a period of mourning before the bones were buried elsewhere.

Mana whenua have been approached for comment.

North Shore ward councillor Chris Darby said a lot of resources were being put into the investigation, despite the constraints of Auckland’s Covid-19 alert level 3 status.

LUKE NOLA AND FRIENDS Kea Kids News discovers how decade after decade Te Waha O Rerekohu Area School students have learnt under the shade of the same massive pōhutukawa.

“We’re absolutely determined to find the culprit.”

“[The grove] has importance to a lot of people on the North Shore and in Auckland. This is blatant vandalism of things that are important to us all.”

Auckland Council was currently working on a project to preserve the area and pōhutukawa, while maintaining public safety, Stejskal said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland Council has opened an investigation into the vandalism and plans on dropping letters to residents.

Public consultation on concept designs for the grove showed overwhelming support for prioritising the preservation of the trees, according to Devonport-Takapuna Local Board minutes from 2019.

The council plans to send letters seeking information to The Sands and The Rocks apartment blocks, which sit adjacent to the grove. Anyone with information is asked to email sacredgrove@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz.

To poison or damage trees protected by the Auckland Council Unitary Plan is an offence under the Resource Management Act 1991.

Those caught could face up to two years imprisonment or a maximum fine of $300,000 for individuals or $600,000 for a company.

Three pōhutukawa trees further north at Arkles Bay Beach were poisoned in a similar fashion in 2018. Locals suspected the culprit was someone who lived a few streets behind the beachfront who wanted a better view of the sea.

Despite an investigation by council, the culprits were never identified, the trees did not survive and the process of importing and planting new trees cost the council $50,000.