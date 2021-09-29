Covid-19: 11 police staff who came into contact with case were wearing masks incorrectly

All staff were wearing masks, but 11 were wearing it incorrectly.

Eleven police staff who came into contact with a woman, who later tested positive for Covid-19 after being released from Auckland's Wāitakere police cells, were wearing their masks incorrectly.

The woman who was in custody at Auckland’s Waitākere police cells tested positive for the virus after she was transferred to Auckland Regional Women's Corrections Facility.

The district custody unit was temporarily closed on Monday, however opened at 11pm that same day after a deep clean.

On Monday, Waitematā district operations manager inspector Jason Edwards said CCTV was being reviewed to check who had contact with the woman.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Woman at Waitākere police cells tests positive, not all staff were wearing PPE

* Covid-19: Seven police officers stood down after contact with Middlemore case



He said 13 officers had been temporarily stood down for testing, and were required to self-isolate for 14 days. All have since returned negative tests.

But the inspector said not all staff involved in the arrest and management in the custody unit were wearing full PPE, which would be addressed.

1 NEWS Everyone working in a permitted business in level 3 is being asked to get two Covid-19 tests in the next fortnight, even if they are not showing symptoms.

On Wednesday a police spokeswoman said all 13 staff were wearing PPE, however the way it was worn on 11 officers “fell short at various levels”.

“Just to be clear, all the staff had masks on, the issue was more with how the masks were worn.”

Police staff working at custody units are required to wear PPE at all times while processing people who have been arrested, Edwards previously said.

“We have very strong expectations around this and have set out internal guidelines around PPE at an extremely high standard,” the inspector said.

The spokeswoman said the matter will be addresses with staff individually.

Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales previously said the woman was remanded in custody at Auckland Region Women's Corrections Facility on September 23 and initially refused to be tested.

She was placed into a quarantine area, where she was cared for by staff wearing full PPE and later agreed to be tested on Saturday.

The department is working closely with Auckland Regional Public Health Service, with five staff isolating and getting tested.

Corrections has been approached for an update on the five staff who were considered close contacts.