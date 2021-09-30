Auckland standoff: Man charged with threatening to kill, assaulting police

A man has been arrested following a standoff with police in Auckland's Grey Lynn.

A man has been charged with threatening to kill a police officer, assaulting him with a knife, and assaulting another officer with a hammer after a prolonged standoff at a central Auckland state housing complex last week.

Auckland city district commander superintendent Karyn Malthus previously said police received reports early on Friday afternoon of the man threatening staff at a “family harm support agency”.

He then returned to his address at a Kāinga Ora complex in Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, where he continued to threaten neighbours.

Court documents seen by Stuff on Thursday show a 37-year-old man has now been charged and is set to appear in Auckland District Court in November.

READ MORE:

* Auckland standoff: Barricaded man arrested after allegedly throwing knife, injuring officer



Malthus previously said the man threw a knife through a window at an officer when they arrived at the flats on Friday.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The man has been charged and is scheduled to appear at Auckland District Court in November following a standoff.

The knife smashed the glass and narrowly avoided hitting the officer.

However, shards of glass from the shattered window cut the officer’s face, Malthus said.

The man is alleged to have shut himself inside a unit, where he spent more than two hours inside as police surrounded the property and police negotiators tried to coax him out.

“A cordon was set up around the property and police have attempted to negotiate with the man inside the property,” Malthus said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police negotiated with a man for hours before he was arrested last week.

“The man has continued to make threats at police while also presenting a number of weapons from inside the property.”

The man is also alleged to have thrown a hammer at an officer who went into the unit.

Shortly after 4pm, armed officers used a battering ram to smash their way into the home and a man was arrested with the help of several dog units.

Malthus said the man was taken to Auckland City hospital to be treated for his injuries.

“Police will also be notifying the [Independent Police Conduct Authority] about the incident, which is a standard procedure in incidents such as these,” Malthus said.

Stuff has asked police for an update on the injured officers, and whether the accused has since been released from hospital.