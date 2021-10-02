Abuse survivor finds strength to speak out after hitting rock bottom

Sitting outside court one day, a woman realised she had to change her life. To do that, she needed to speak about what happened to her when she was young.

Content warning: This story discusses sexual abuse.

For more than a decade a woman suppressed memories of being groomed by a man for his gratification when she was a girl. She tells Jimmy Ellingham why she spoke up.

It hit her one day when she was sitting in a car outside a courthouse waiting for her latest appearance in the dock.

She was low on money, almost out of petrol, her phone battery was dead and she wanted to be with her child, but had to instead go before a judge after getting into trouble.

It was early 2020 and she realised she was at rock bottom. Suddenly, she decided to tell a friend something she’d only shared with a counsellor in prison.

“I just explained to him how I was feeling. Someone’s done something to me that’s ruined my life and I don’t know to deal with it.”

Murray Wilson/Stuff In the Palmerston North District Court, Anthony Paul Batchelor was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention.

The woman asked her friend, a gang member, to come with her to confront the man responsible for grooming her to regularly urinate on him.

That man, Anthony Paul Batchelor, 67, was known to the woman, but she hadn’t seen him for ages. She had only laid eyes on him a handful of times in the more than 10 years since the offending, which took place over six years in the 2000s in Manawatū.

On one occasion Batchelor took the girl to his work, where she urinated on his face.

The woman cannot be identified because of a suppression order.

When she saw Batchelor he simply said hello, asked after her and behaved casually. The woman told him to cut the act. “How could you do that?” she asked.

Despite trying to be strong, she suffered a panic attack, recovering in time to stop her friend punching Batchelor. She told her friend it wasn’t the right way to deal with it and the pair left.

Straight after the woman told her mum everything. The two women went to Batchelor and again confronted him. “I just said, ‘Why did you do this stuff to me?’

“He didn't deny any of it. I was in shock and I couldn’t believe it.”

Batchelor told her he had a fetish.

The woman’s mum rang the police and the pair waited for officers to arrive. That took about an hour, which left the woman frustrated. Why the wait, when the police come quickly when she’s in trouble? she wondered.

She wanted Batchelor’s computers to be searched in case there were images of her, but thinks this was never done. She hopes no images of her end up on the internet.

Following brushes with the law the woman says she doesn’t have much faith in the police. Months passed before she gave officers a statement, a process delayed further by 2020’s lockdown.

After a sentence indication Batchelor admitted three charges of indecency and one of sexual conduct with a girl under 12. Other charges were dropped.

In the Palmerston North District Court in September he was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention.

The woman would have liked Batchelor to have faced all charges laid against him, but realises a guilty verdict wasn’t guaranteed at a jury trial.

“I just went through with it [the indication] because I didn’t want to go to trial. If he was found not guilty I don’t know what I would do.”

The initial sentencing date was postponed while Batchelor put his house on the market, meaning he would move from the area where he and the woman lived. It also allowed him to offer to pay the woman emotional harm reparation of $5000. “Is that what my life’s worth?” she asks.

Seeking an explanation the woman went through restorative justice, where offenders and victims meet and discuss what happened.

The woman found it helpful hearing Batchelor’s thoughts and seeing if he took responsibility beyond his guilty plea. She says he explained his actions weren’t for sexual gratification, contradicting previous statements.

At his sentencing, Judge Stephanie Edwards said Batchelor’s motives could be explored through counselling for sexual offenders.

The woman couldn’t watch all the sentencing, on Monday last week, and says she is confused about how she feels about it. The days after were among the worst of her life as her emotions and thoughts jumped around.

Part of this was because, by a “narrow margin”, the judge decided not to place Batchelor on the child sex offender register. This made the woman feel like what happened to her wasn’t taken seriously.

She had a normal, happy upbringing, but Batchelor’s offending led directly to her rebelling against that and finding herself in trouble.

At intermediate school she learned through a programme that what he did wasn’t right, but kept the grooming a secret.

“I didn’t want to tell anyone because I was embarrassed and I didn’t want anyone to know. Then it just escalated.”

By 2020 the woman knew she needed to change, and dealing with what happened was part of this.

“At that point of time I wanted to sort my life out because I can’t live like that any more, but I didn’t know how because I was already in trouble with the law.”

She still has flashbacks to the offending and often remembers new details.

The woman would like to receive a proper apology, saying Batchelor has only said sorry for the effects on her, not for what he did.

For people in her situation she says that if someone asks them to keep their behaviour a secret, don't. “The longer you’re keeping something like that a secret, the more they are winning.”

When she’s ready she would like to help other victims and educate people to remove the stigmas and taboos about sexual offending.

Where to get help for sexual violence