Former teacher admits sexual relationship with underage student

The former teacher admitted crimes days before his trial in the Palmerston North District Court.

A former Manawatū teacher may be imprisoned after admitting having an illegal relationship with a student.

The former teacher, who has interim name suppression, pleaded guilty in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday to sexual connection with a person younger than 16.

He was due to stand trial on Monday for those charges and one count of sexual violation, but pleaded guilty once the violation charge was dropped.

According to a summary of facts, the man asked the student various personal questions at a school event in 2014.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch teacher Daniel Bruce McMillan convicted for unlawful sex with teenager

* Ex-teacher jailed for sexually abusing girl, 15, keeps name secret

* Rise of sex predator female teachers: 'This is no Romeo and Juliet romance'



Stuff has not named the school to ensure the man’s name suppression is not breached.

He stayed close to the student throughout the event, touching their bare leg on one occasion.

The man instigated a conversation via social media afterwards, with the pair exchanging messages.

He told her he had romantic feelings for her before they started meeting outside of school hours.

They formed a relationship, which soon became sexual, when the student was 15.

He performed sexual acts on the student multiple times before they turned 16, at which point the sexual acts were legal.

The acts would be done while the pair were in bed together.

The forme teacher told police he did have a sexual relationship with the student, but lied by saying sexual activity only happened once the student was 16.

He told police all sexual conduct was consensual.

The former teacher has had name suppression since he first appeared in court due to the likelihood of him suffering extreme hardship.

The court heard at an early appearance the student wanted the former teacher named.

The former teacher was given a first-strike warning for violent and sexual offenders.

He is on bail until his sentencing in December, when final name suppression will also be argued.