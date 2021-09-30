'He is a swindler': Conman jailed after lengthy crime spree

A serial swindler who ripped off unsuspecting people across Wellington and the South Island has been jailed.

Blair David Beaumont, 37, was listed in court documents as a self-employed handyman, but he appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday for his other occupation: extensive fraudulent offending.

That included staying at – but not paying for – three Dunedin motels and a Christchurch hotel in 2019, accommodation worth about $7000 in total. In one case, Beaumont gave a bogus sob story about being recently widowed and left with an infant son.”

“It is not opportunistic,” Judge Michael Turner said of Beaumont's 39 theft charges for offending worth just under $65,000 between 2018 and 2021.

Beaumont ripped off people in Wellington, Christchurch, Ashburton, Timaru, Queenstown, Dunedin and Oamaru by selling goods on Facebook he never owned and never delivered.

One of Beaumont’s victims described his offending as “despicable”.

The victims had paid Beaumont, who had no assets and no means to repay his victims, in good faith but he breached their trust.

The judge noted Beaumont’s ability to “smooth-talk and lie”.

The court heard Beaumont still owed about $7000 for previous offending. He was sentenced to 18 months’ jail on 22 dishonesty charges in the Timaru District Court in 2017.

Judge Turner agreed with the 2017 sentencing judge that Beaumont was a recidivist, predatory offender who represented a risk to society.

“The public need protection from you,” the judge told him on Thursday.

Beaumont, who had his fines remitted and received no orders of reparation, was sentenced to three years and seven months’ jail.