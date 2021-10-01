Auckland police shooting: Eli Epiha's getaway driver sentenced to 12 months imprisonment

Eli Epiha was seen fleeing with guns after fatally shooting Constable Matthew Hunt. Viewers may find this video disturbing.

The woman who drove Eli Epiha away from a west Auckland street after he fired 14 shots at police officers, killing Constable Matthew Hunt, has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Natalie Jane Bracken was earlier this year found guilty of being an accessory after the fact of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

After her arrest she told police she felt threatened and had driven Epiha away after he pointed a gun at her.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Natalie Bracken admitted driving Eli Epiha away from the scene but denied the charge against her.

On Friday at the High Court at Auckland, Justice Geoffrey Venning sentenced Bracken to 12 months imprisonment, rejecting her claims she was acting under compulsion and was acting to protect others.

“You had seen him [Epiha] shoot two police officers. You had the opportunity of running away or staying inside the house, instead of returning with the car keys.”

Epiha had also been set to be sentenced on Friday, however will be sentenced for Hunt's murder, the attempted murder of Constable David Goldfinch and dangerous driving injuring a member of the public later this month.

Back at the July trial, the court heard what unfolded in those few minutes on Reynella Dr, a quiet suburban street in Massey.

Stuff The scene of the fatal shooting of Constable Matthew Hunt in June 2020. Inset, left to right: Eli Epiha, Natalie Bracken, Constable Matthew Hunt.

On the day of the shootings, Bracken tearfully told her arresting officer she was sitting at her neighbours house having a cup of tea and a cigarette when the dog began barking.

She went outside and saw a man lying on the ground and his wife screaming.

“He (Epiha) was already shooting at the two cops...the one that was ended up dead wasn’t dead yet.”

”He kept shooting at them," Bracken said.

Before Bracken was outside and the officers shot at, Goldfinch and Hunt were parked up conducting routine traffic checks.

Constable Goldfinch said the pair had been on road policing duties, with their car stationed on Triangle Rd, in Massey, when Epiha’s “erratic” driving caught his attention.

When they caught up with him on Reynella Dr he had crashed into a vehicle, injuring a man.

As an unarmed Goldfinch exited the police car to approach the crash scene, Epiha opened fire, shooting at him 10 times, before he managed to get cover.

It was then that four more loud shots rang out. They were aimed at Hunt, whose injuries were unsurvivable.

Goldfinch, hiding under the deck, did not know his partner had been fatally shot. He saw the shooter “casually” talking to a woman – Bracken.

TVNZ POOL/SUPPLIED Constable David Goldfinch describes how the shooter came after him with a gun and how he believed he would die.

At that moment, Goldfinch’s police radio went off loudly, and the shooter looked over and made eye contact with him.

“I’ve got to go, he’s hunting me,” Goldfinch told the communication centre.

But instead, Epiha “calmly” walked down the footpath and waited for Bracken at the passenger door of a silver car.

“He threatened me with a gun and I didn’t know what to do,” Bracken allegedly told Detective Sergeant Ashley Matthews in the back of a police car.

“I don’t even know him. He was running after the cop…I was just trying to save everyone.”

The Crown's case was there were no threats towards Bracken.

David White/Stuff Justice Geoffrey Venning sentenced Natalie Bracken on Friday.

Bracken jumped in the car and drove him for about 15 minutes before dropping him off and leaving him at a Taupaki address. She was later arrested at a different address with her hair wet after dying it.

In Adam Couchman’s closing address to the jury, he said there was a “Bonnie and Clyde” narrative around his client.

“There would have been a bloodbath if she didn’t get him [Epiha] out [from Reynella Dr].”

Bracken believed she was protecting everyone in the street and preventing further carnage, he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Constable Matthew Hunt's mother Diane said Natalie Bracken helped the killer.

On Friday, Diane Hunt read a statement via a video link saying Hunt would have risked his life for Bracken if she ever needed help.

“Seeing my son dead or dying, you tried to get the attention of his murderer so you could help him evade the police. You helped the person who murdered my son.”

Diane said Bracken’s behaviour through the trial was selfish and showed how little she cared.

Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey said the jury rejected Bracken’s claims she was trying to help people that day.

“That claim of hers is not substantiated against what she did, which is deliver Mr Epiha to safety and not take any steps for the safety of the public or the police after that...she’d left him still armed with two serious firearms.”

Couchman again submitted to the court, Bracken was transporting Epiha from the scene and prevented further bloodbath.

He asked for a sentence of home detention saying Bracken has already spent time in custody and on bail, complying with the conditions.

Justice Venning said Bracken, at the age of 31, could still turn her life around, but it was up to her to take the steps to take that with the help of her supportive whānau.

In doing so, she needed to remove any association from people who have a negative attitude towards authority and police and avoid drug use.