Hillsborough shooting: One man charged, another still in hospital over fleeing driver incident

Armed police detective inspector Scott Beard are at a scene of an incident at Lilac Grove in Hillsborough, Auckland.

A man charged with presenting a firearm at police, in connection with an incident in Hillsborough where a man was shot by officers, has not appeared in court due to mental health issues.

The 28-year-old was charged on Friday while another man remains in Auckland City Hospital under police guard following the incident.

David White/Stuff Armed police were called to Lilac Grove in Hillsborough on Thursday.

It comes after a man allegedly pointed a gun at police and at members of the public during a chase in Auckland, acting police district commander Inspector Matt Srhoj said.

The man was shot by police and seriously injured in the Thursday morning incident.

READ MORE:

* Hillsborough incident: 'Huge increase' in police shootings this decade

* Man 'pointed gun at officers, bystanders', before being shot in Hillsborough, Auckland



Court documents seen by Stuff show a 28-year-old man has been jointly charged with another for presenting a firearm at a member of police acting in the course of his duty, knowing that that person was a member of police.

This carries a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment.

He is further charged with driving a vehicle on State Highway 1 in a dangerous manner.

The man is also charged with failing to stop when being followed by police displaying sirens.

STUFF Counties Manukau police acting district commander Inspector Matt Srhoj speaks to media after an incident in Hillsborough on Thursday.

Judge Philip Recordon said the defendant would not appear in Manukau District Court in person due to police concerns about his mental health.

The defendant's lawyer, Harvena Cherrington, asked for interim name suppression and for him to be remanded in custody.

The police prosecutor also asked for interim name suppression for the defendant given the man in hospital is yet to be charged.

Interim name suppression was granted by Judge Recordon and the man will reappear in court on Tuesday.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police swarmed to the Hillsborough street.

Police previously said a pursuit began in the south Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu about 9am when a suspicious vehicle failed to stop for police.

A chase ensued, a man got out of the car and into another car which was waiting for him on the side of the motorway.

The car was followed to Hillsborough in central Auckland, where it wound up in Lilac Grove and the man got out.

He was acting in an “erratic” manner and pointed the gun at people numerous times, Srhoj said.

Officers shot him to “put the matter to an end” and he was rushed to Auckland City Hospital.

Police said they had also taken the driver into custody, and said they were not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident. The driver had minor injuries and was also treated at Auckland City Hospital.

Meanwhile, Srhoj said police were continuing to urge anyone who witnessed the event to come forward.

An online portal was set up yesterday for any photos or video footage to be uploaded, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with footage to assist the investigation can access the portal at https://boxing.nzpolice.org.

Alternatively people with general information can contact police on 105 quoting the file number 210930/4727. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.