Alleged prison escapee denies being in possession of firearm upon arrest

Prisoner Te Ariki Poulgrain, who was found at an Auckland address after an alleged 10 weeks on the run, has denied being in possession of a firearm but is yet to formally enter a plea for his charge of escaping custody.

The 23-year-old was arrested at an address in Ōtara last month and appeared in the Auckland District Court on Friday via a video link in front of Judge Pippa Sinclair.

Poulgrain allegedly escaped from a medical facility in Grafton, central Auckland on June 30.

He did not enter a plea when he first appeared in court last month, however on Friday his lawyer Anoushka Bloem said he pleaded not guilty to the charges of being in possession of a 12 gauge double barrel shotgun and possession of explosives – 10 live shotgun ammunition shells and 25 9mm live rounds.

READ MORE:

* Auckland prisoner escape: Te Ariki Poulgrain in court after 10 weeks on the run

* Auckland prisoner escape: Police arrest Te Ariki Poulgrain after 10 weeks on the run

* Auckland prisoner escape: Te Ariki Poulgrain believed in contact with associates

* Auckland prisoner escape: Happy childhood to youth justice, the life of Te Ariki Poulgrain



No plea was entered for the escaping custody charge and he's set to reappear back in court in November.

At the time of his alleged escape, Poulgrain, who was serving time at Auckland’s maximum security prison, Paremoremo, was being taken to a scheduled appointment at the Auckland University optometry clinic.

He was still wearing handcuffs at the time.

The incident sparked a massive manhunt. Officers scoured CCTV to piece together his movements, searching the city and deploying the police Eagle helicopter.