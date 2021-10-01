Man shot by police in Hillsborough had absconded while on electronic bail

Counties Manukau police acting district commander Inspector Matt Srhoj speaks to media after an incident in Hillsborough on Thursday.

The man shot by police in Auckland on Thursday had absconded while on electronically monitored bail, Stuff understands.

He survived the shooting and is in Auckland City Hospital under police guard, in a serious but stable condition.

As of Friday afternoon, the man was yet to be formally charged.

David White stuff.co.nz A Hillsborough local describes the "chaotic" scene he witnessed as armed police converged on his street.

The dramatic incident saw him allegedly point a gun at members of the public, and at police officers, while his alleged getaway driver sped along the motorway.

READ MORE:

* Auckland terror attacker was 'very difficult' inmate to manage, non-compliant with orders

* Pukekohe suspected murder suicide: culprit said he wouldn't comply with bail conditions

* A balancing act on prison violence



The man is one of several people on bail to have been shot by police in recent years.

They include 501 deportee Tangaru-Noere Turia, who was shot dead by police in Papatoetoe, south Auckland, in Feburary.

Five years ago, a police officer shot and killed Shargin Stephens, who was also on bail wearing an electronic ankle monitor.

The man shot in Thursday’s incident was facing charges in both the Manukau and Auckland district courts, Stuff understands.

Court records show those charges include threatening to kill.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Armed officers and an ambulance in the Auckland suburb of Hillsborough after a man was shot by police.

While Corrections manages electronically monitored bail, police are responsible for responding to breaches.

Neither Corrections nor police would comment on the man’s bail status.

Thursday's incident began about 8.30am when two police vehicles tried to stop what Inspector Matt Srhoj, acting district commander for Counties Manukau west police, described as a “suspicious vehicle” near Albion Rd in Ōtāhuhu.

Stuff understands that vehicle was a Holden driven by the man on electronic bail.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Detective Inspector Scott Beard arriving at the scene.

Srhoj said the vehicle then reversed into one of the police cars and drove off.

Police staff aboard the Eagle helicopter watched the vehicle “drive erratically and at speed” around Ōtāhuhu, Māngere and Papatoetoe, he said.

At some point he stopped and got into a Honda sedan driven by another man who was parked on the side of the motorway waiting for him, Srhoj said.

“The second vehicle fled at speed and was pursued by Police.”

During that pursuit the passenger allegedly pointed the gun several times at officers and members of the public.

David White/Stuff An armed officer at Lilac Grove.

The Honda, pursued by upwards of 10 police cars, eventually ended up in Lilac Grove, a dead-end street in Hillsborough.

Srhoj said the driver fled into an area of bush, but the passenger, whom Stuff understands was the man on bail, allegedly left the Honda and pointed his gun at police.

Officers fired at the man, who ran onto a nearby property and again pointed the gun at officers, Srhoj said.

Police then shot him.

Officers found and arrested the driver nearby.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified of the shooting.

The alleged getaway driver, a 28-year-old, has been charged with presenting a firearm at a police officer. He did not appear in court on Friday due to mental health issues.

The man was granted interim name suppression and will reappear in court on Tuesday.

An online portal was set up on Thursday for any photos or videos to be uploaded, as the police investigation, dubbed Operation Boxing, continues.

People can access the portal at https://boxing.nzpolice.org.