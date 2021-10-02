Man shot in West Auckland, police search for 'person of interest'

Police discovered a man with a gunshot wound on a private road in West Auckland on Saturday morning.

Police are looking for a “person of interest” after a man was shot and seriously injured in West Auckland on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Saintly Lane in Avondale at 4.30am, Inspector Daniel Meade said.

The man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Police attending the incident appeared to be armed with assault rifles, a witness said.

Saintly Lane has been cordoned off while police try to locate a person of interest in relation to the incident.

Residents in the area have been told to stay in their homes until the cordon is lifted.

Saintly Lane is a private road with a gated housing complex.

A witness, who didn’t want to be named, said he saw “heaps” of police cars and officers with assault rifles when he arrived in the area.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff There were still about four police cars at the scene as of 8.30am.

He said the police appeared to have put a man in the back of a police car.

“He just had his head down like he’d done something wrong.”

Residents were not being allowed into their properties, he said, adding there were around five cars of people parked up on the side of the road waiting to go home.