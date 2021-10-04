Billy Te Kahika faces jury trial, charged with filing false electoral donations and obtaining by deception

Is Advance NZ co-leader Billy Te Kahika Jnr who he says he is, a man of Christian values and integrity?

Billy Te Kahika Jr can now be revealed as the latest man charged with filing false candidate donations and obtaining a total of $15,000 by deception.

The former co-leader of the Advance New Zealand party was charged in September. On Monday his lawyer, Paul Borich QC, confirmed name suppression could now lapse for Te Kahika and elected a trial by jury.

Te Kahika is charged with causing a loss valued at $10,000 to another person, by deception and without claim of right, between July and August 2020.

He is further charged with obtaining ownership of a pecuniary advantage – namely $5000 – by deception and without claim of right in August 2020.

He also faces two charges of filing false candidate donation returns and two charges of failing to retain records necessary to verify those donations.

The charges are under the Electoral Act 2003.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Billy Te Kahika at the merger of Advance New Zealand and the New Zealand Public Party last year.

He did not appear at the Auckland District Court on Monday in front of Judge Nicola Mathers.

Te Kahika quit as Advance NZ co-leader after his party gained just 0.9 per cent of the vote at the election.

Co-leader of Advance NZ and former National MP Jami-Lee Ross previously said he understood Te Kahika wanted to go back to running the New Zealand Public Party alone, after the parties merged.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Billy Te Kahika is charged with filing false donations.

Judge Mathers remanded Te Kahika on bail for a jury trial, of which the date is yet to be set down.

At Te Kahika's first appearance, suppression was opposed by Stuff and NZME.

Back in August, Te Kahika was arrested for attending and organising an anti-lockdown protest outside TVNZ as the nationwide lockdown began.

Donations made to the Labour Party, National Party and the New Zealand First Foundation are all the subject of active court cases, while donations made to the Māori Party are being investigated by the Serious Fraud Office.