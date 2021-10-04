Avondale shooting: Two appear in court charged in connection to killing of Mars Rakeem

A person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Avondale, West Auckland. Video first published on October 2, 2021.

Two people charged in relation to the fatal shooting of Mars Rakeem in West Auckland, have appeared in court.

Rakeem, 28, died in hospital after police were called to an Avondale address to reports of a shooting.

On Monday, a 24-year-old man charged with Rakeem’s murder and firearm-related charges appeared in the Auckland District Court via a video link.

A 20-year-old woman also appeared, facing charges of attempting to dissuade witnesses from giving evidence with threats of violence.

She is also accused of being an accessory after the murder, by tampering with evidence against the man by altering the scene in order for him to avoid conviction.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Mars Rakeem died from gunshot wounds.

The pair are jointly charged with being in possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Maria Pecotic acting on behalf of the duo, asked for interim name suppression and for the man to be remanded in custody without plea.

This request was granted by Judge Josephine Bouchier who remanded the pair in custody to appear at the High Court later this month.

During the hearing, the man told the tearful woman, who was appearing via a separate video link, to smile and that he loved her.

A bail application will be made for the woman on Thursday.

A homicide investigation was launched on Saturday morning after officers were called to a private road, Saintly Lane in Avondale, at 4.30am.

Rakeem was discovered to have been shot and later died in hospital.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Police were called to Saintly Ave at 4.30am on Saturday.

A gofundme page has been created by Rakeem’s nephew, rapper Mo Muse, for people wanting to help.

Police said they are supporting Rakeem's family during a “very distressing time”.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid previously said police were still seeking sightings of a black-coloured Honda Stream vehicle, registration HLL620.

“We believe this vehicle travelled from 19 Saintly Lane to nearby Rosebank Dr and we'd like to speak to anyone who may have seen it at about 4.30am,” Schmid said.

The scene investigation at Saintly Lane is expected to last a few days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 211002/1241 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.