Man destroys prison door after being made to wait for the dentist

Jeremiah Norton Bishop destroyed a Manawatū Prison door because he was annoyed he had to wait for the dentist.

A man who was arrested after going on the run from his electronic monitoring, during which time he tried to deal methamphetamine, took out his anger at having to wait for the dentist by breaking a prison door.

Jeremiah Norton Bishop​ pleaded guilty in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday to a range of offences, including offering to supply meth and breaching release conditions.

The offending had its genesis in a sentencing in the High Court at Rotorua, where he was sentenced to jail for violent offending.

He was released in February with various conditions, including a requirement to wear a GPS bracelet.

He let the bracelet’s battery go flat for eight hours on May 22 before cutting it off and going on the run two days later.

His release conditions were not due to expire until December 19.

Police got a production order on his phone, enabling them to read all his text messages, in their effort to locate him.

He sent multiple text messages in June offering someone some “g’s”, a slang term for grams of meth.

He also offered to give the person a “taste” before purchase, before asking if that person could move some “shocks” – another slang term for meth – and if they wanted a “puff”.

Bishop was still on the run in July when he had a text conversation with a female.

The messages suggested the pair had agreed to meet, but she stood him up.

He said in the messages he had been waiting for hours and her family needed to go outside immediately, or he would shoot their house.

Police eventually caught up with him, and he was put in Manawatū Prison after his arrest, where he was supposed to see the dentist.

But instead of having his teeth looked at, he kicked in a glass panel of a door in a holding cell near the dental clinic, and was charged with wilful damage.

Bishop said he did that because he had been told the dentist would see him right away, but then waited for 40 minutes.

Bishop, who is in custody, will be back in court on Friday for a sentencing date to be set.