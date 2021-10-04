Covid-19: Police 'considering charges' over Brian Tamaki-led lockdown protest

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki leads thousands of anti-lockdown protesters onto the grounds of Auckland Domain.

Police are “considering charges” over the weekend's anti-lockdown protest led by Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki – saying the organisers failed to manage the event as agreed.

On Saturday, more than 1000 people gathered at Auckland Domain for the protest, leading to fears of the virus spreading through the mass gathering just days before the Government’s alert level decision for Auckland.

The protest was organised by the Freedoms and Rights Coalition, of which Tamaki is a member, and was attended by motorcyclists and families with children.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said an investigation into the event was in its final stages and confirmed what it referred to as lockdown “breaches”.

READ MORE:

* Police 'considering charges' over Brian Tamaki-led lockdown protest

* Covid-19: Ardern calls anti-lockdown protest a slap in the face

* Covid-19: Fears of virus spread after Brian Tamaki's anti-lockdown protest in Auckland



LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki led thousands of protesters onto the grounds of the Auckland Domain speaking out against the ongoing lockdowns restrictions in NZ.

“Police are considering charges in relation to the organisers of the event,” a statement from a police spokeswoman said.

“However, it is important that police complete the inquiry process before final decisions are made.

“The gathering of around 1000 people on Saturday was in breach of alert level 3 restrictions, which limit gatherings to weddings, funerals and tangihanga with no more than 10 people.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Thousands gather in an anti-lockdown protest in Auckland on Saturday, organised by the Freedoms and Rights Coalition

“Police are disappointed at the large numbers, and that organisers did not follow through on undertakings they had given police about how the event would be managed.

“As noted prior to the gathering, police have the ability to take enforcement action against people in breach of health order restrictions after the event.”

While some wore masks at the event, social distancing was not followed. Locals reported motorcyclists crossing red lights and driving dangerously after the protest.

Over 64,000 people have signed a petition calling for Brian Tamaki to be charged over the protest.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff A gathering at Auckland Domain on Saturday protesting lockdown restrictions could act as a super-spreader event, experts say.

“With events like these occurring this will potentially impact on our Christmas holiday period separating family and friends unnecessarily all for the ego and wallet of one very selfish individual,” stated the petition started by an online user called Richard P.

“Brian Tamaki has flouted the rules since day one, he is actively encouraging others to break the rules and continues to disrupt our Covid recovery efforts. Send a message that this is not OK!” it said.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick, who also signed the petition, said the protest was “inciting people” and a “deliberate flouting of lockdown rules”.

Chadwick said Rotorua residents, many with friends and family in Auckland, have expressed empathy for Aucklanders who have “done it hard” but are having their efforts undermined by the protest.

“That was total disregard to what all of us are trying to do to keep our people safe,” she said.

Meanwhile, Auckland Councillors Jo Bartley and Shane Henderson have taken to social media to question why stronger enforcement of alert level 3 rules was not taken by police.