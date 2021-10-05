Re-start order for attempted murder trial

Police search a property on Emmett St, Shirley, after a person was shot on Hereford St in Linwood in September 2020.

A drive-by shooting trial will have to start again on Wednesday in the High Court at Christchurch after a difficulty arose with a juror – and worries about Covid-19.

The trial of two men facing attempted murder charges for the shooting on September 19, 2020, was about to hear the open addresses by counsel for the Crown and the defence when Justice Gerald Nation decided to call a halt.

The jury was selected on Monday afternoon and heard the opening remarks by the judge, but he was told later in the day that a juror had a difficulty and would not be able to continue.

When he consulted counsel in court on Tuesday, they all expressed concerns that in the Covid-19 environment, a slight illness for any further juror among the 11 remaining would mean testing and delays which might stop the trial.

He then decided that because of that risk to the completion of the two-week trial, the full jury panel would come back to the High Court on Wednesday morning and a new jury would be selected.

In place of charges of attempted murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, Andrej Michael Schwaab, 28, has offered to plead guilty to a charge of injuring by an unlawful act. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a .22 calibre sawn-off rifle. The attempted murder and wounding charges are laid alternatively.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Evidence markers are placed in Hereford St after a person was shot in Hereford St, Linwood, in September 2020.

Joshua James MacKay, 26, has pleaded not guilty to all three charges. He is charged as a party to the shooting, meaning the Crown must prove that he assisted, urged or encouraged Schwaab to commit the offence.

After the guilty plea offer by Schwaab as the charges were put to him, the trial will continue on the original charges.

The Crown said it would call 27 witnesses in the trial which arises from a drive-by shooting that wounded a man on Hereford St at 1.45pm on September 19, 2020.