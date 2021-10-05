$1 million in fines for Chatham Islands black market pāua and crayfish operation

A pāua pot recovered by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

A seafood company and its owner have been fined more than $1 million over an illegal fishing operation that resulted in 12 tonnes of pāua and crayfish being illegally fished.

Name suppression for Michael Vernon Weaver and his company Southern Ocean Seafoods lapsed on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old Chatham Islander and his company faced 19 Fisheries Act charges, and were sentenced at the Manukau District Court in July.

The charges related to 12 tonnes of unreported seafood, valued at more than $900,000.

READ MORE:

* Man, 73, sentenced after biggest haul of illegal rock lobster and paua ever found

* Seized properties worth $4.1 million released to owners five years after fisheries raid

* Three year ban on fishing will make 'no difference at all' to family's fishing empire

* Fishery offending a flagrant case of putting profits ahead of common good



Judge Karen Grau ordered Weaver and Southern Ocean Seafoods to each pay fines of $525,000. Weaver must also serve 12 months of home detention.

Monique Ford/Stuff Waitangi beach on the Chatham Islands, looking towards Waitangi township. (File photo)

The judge also ordered 1.6 tonnes of the company’s crayfish quota shares be forfeited to the Crown. The shares have a value of more than $1.2m.

Ministry of Primary Industries director of compliance Gary Orr said under Weaver’s management, Snapper Seafoods Ltd received unreported seafood between 2017 and 2018 from Chatham Islands fishers.

He said the fishers, Kevan Huia Clarke and Robin Andrew Page, were sentenced for their roles in 2020.

“Without Mr Weaver’s company, Southern Ocean Seafoods Limited, this offending by the commercial fishers would not have been possible.

“He colluded with the fishers involved, agreeing to false amounts of fish to declare for the record.”

Orr said Weaver misled Snapper Seafoods which was not aware of the deception.

“Mr Weaver’s sentence ends a long-running MPI investigation into the offending and sends a strong message – this kind of offending will be investigated and placed before the courts.”

Anyone could report suspicious fishing activity by phoning the MPI 0800 4 POACHER hotline, Orr said.