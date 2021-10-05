Charge dropped against man who threatened to kill Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Derek Haddon-Peters say he has no memory of sending Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a threatening email.

A 35-year-old man threatened to kill Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in an email while in the grip of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

The Christchurch man was in Perth at the time he sent the email on March 11, 2019. He has no memory of sending it.

Christchurch District Court Judge Alistair Garland on Tuesday granted the police request to withdraw the charge against Derek Malcolm Maurice Haddon-Peters, but refused the defence request to suppress discussion of his mental health issues.

Defence counsel Joshua Grainger said suppression of Haddon-Peters’ name was no longer sought, but he opposed a media request to photograph him in court.

READ MORE:

* Parliament passes counter-terrorism laws, criminalising terror planning and expanding warrantless search powers

* The makings of a terrorist – and the people who tried to help him



STUFF To subscribe to Stuff's mental health podcast Out of My Mind, visit stuff.co.nz/outofmymind.

Judge Garland declined the photography request, agreeing it was “likely to be injurious to his mental health”.

But he said: “This is a serious charge which relates to our prime minister. There has to be very good reason for the police to seek leave to withdraw a charge and for me to grant that application.

“I am inclined to think that (the reasons for the withdrawal) is information which the press ought to be able to discuss in public, in the public interest. I am not inclined to suppress that information.”

Haddon-Peters was charged with threatening to kill the prime minister when he first appeared at court in July and was remanded to a case review hearing on Tuesday.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Haddon-Peters had the charge against him dropped when he appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

In the meantime, a psychiatric report was prepared and found he was fit to plead to the charge.

However, police said on Tuesday the offence had occurred two-and-a-half years ago while Haddon-Peters was in Perth suffering from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and going through a period of not taking his medication, and heaving drinking.

He had since undergone treatment in Perth using an injectable drug that was not available in New Zealand.

The psychiatrist said Haddon-Peters now had no issues with the Government or the prime minister and found the email repugnant. He was ashamed of sending it. He had no recollection of doing that.

Haddon-Peters accepted his diagnosis of schizophrenia and his illness was now in remission, police said.

There was little public interest in continuing with the prosecution. Haddon-Peters was clearly unwell at the time, but was clearly not unwell now, police said.

The police view was that the best thing that could happen for Haddon-Peters was for him to return to Australia where he could live with a family member and continue with his treatment.